How monkeypox is transmitted, which has 80 confirmed cases in 12 countries | Health

Monkeypox has been confirmed so far in 80 patients in at least 12 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Another 50 cases are under investigation, and the WHO believes that new reports should emerge in the coming days.

The rare and little-known disease, until recently restricted to remote regions of West and Central Africa, has been identified in nine European countries (UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, France, Netherlands, Italy and Sweden), in addition to the USA, Canada and Australia.

Brazil has no record of the disease yet, but the virus was identified in a 26-year-old Brazilian in Germany, coming from Portugal, after passing through Spain.

Brazilian is first infected with monkeypox in Germany

Monkeypox can lead to death, says expert in France, where 1st case was confirmed

It is a rare viral infection that usually manifests itself mildly – and most patients recover within a few weeks, according to data from the NHS, the British health system.

So far, monkeypox does not cause an alarm similar to what was given with the arrival of the new coronavirus, at the beginning of 2020 – not least because it does not spread so easily and the risk of general contamination is pointed out, for now, as short.

Furthermore, although there is no specific vaccine for this virus, the smallpox vaccine has a high efficacy of 85%, because the two viruses are very similar.

But the fact that the disease is appearing in countries where it did not occur until now stands out, and the WHO held an emergency meeting on Friday to address the matter.

2 of 3 Monkeypox causes painful itching, which causes lesions, but the trend is that the condition is mild and ends in a few weeks — Photo: BBC Brasil Monkeypox causes painful itching, which causes lesions, but the tendency is for the condition to be mild and to end in a few weeks – Photo: BBC Brasil

In a statement, the organization said that the current situation is “atypical, because (the disease) is occurring in countries where it is not endemic”, and that it will help affected countries in monitoring cases.

Monkeypox is spread when someone has close contact with an infected person. The virus can enter the body through skin lesions, through the respiratory system, or through the eyes, nose and mouth.

It is not a disease that spreads so easily, but it can infect in the following ways:

When touching clothes, sheets and towels used by someone with skin lesions caused by the disease; When touching blisters or scabs on the skin of people with these lesions; From the coughing or sneezing of people with monkeypox.

So far, the virus has not been described as a sexually transmitted disease, but it can be passed on during sexual intercourse by the closeness between the people involved.

And the most recent cases in the UK have been seen in gay or bisexual men, something that has prompted the UK Health Safety Agency to urge men to pay attention to itchiness or skin lesions that seem unusual to them.

They were advised to contact their local sexual health services in case of any symptoms or concerns. But officials point out that anyone, regardless of sexual orientation, can be infected.

Infected animals such as monkeys, mice and squirrels can also transmit the virus.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

After infection, it usually takes 5 to 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

These symptoms include fever, headache, back or muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

And in this process, itching can appear, usually starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body, especially on the hands and sole of the foot.

The itch, which is often quite irritating and painful, changes and goes through different stages – similar to chickenpox – before forming a scab, which then falls off.

The infection usually clears up after 14 to 21 days.

3 of 3 Monkeypox itch goes through different stages until the formation of skin lesions – Photo: BBC Brasil The monkey pox itch goes through different stages until the formation of skin lesions.

In the UK, most infections so far are mild. But the disease can take on more severe forms, especially in young children, pregnant women and people with fragile immune systems. In West Africa, there have already been cases of deaths from the disease.

The best way to prevent outbreaks is with vaccination: the smallpox vaccine is able to prevent the vast majority of monkeypox cases.

Antiviral drugs can also help.

Generally, in mild cases, the infection passes on its own.

Should I be concerned about monkeypox?

Experts in the UK, where there are a few dozen confirmed cases, say there is currently no risk of a national epidemic.

“It is important to emphasize that smallpox does not spread easily among people and the risk to people in general is quite low,” said Nick Phin, deputy director of the National Infection Service at the UK Department of Public Health.

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom, recalled that, of 50 people who had contact with the first infected patient in the country, only one had symptoms.

This, according to Ball, shows how the virus is not efficient enough to spread.

However, experts emphasize that infected people need to isolate themselves so as not to run the risk of passing the disease on.

What makes the virus advance right now?

Monkeypox virus is in the same family as common smallpox, but less severe and prevalent, and so the chances of infecting large populations is considered low.

The virus was first identified in a captive monkey in the 1970s, and since then there have been sporadic outbreaks in Central and West African countries.

There has already been an outbreak in the US in 2003 – the first time the virus has been seen outside Africa – with 81 cases reported but no deaths.

The biggest outbreak ever recorded was in 2017 in Nigeria: there were 172 suspected cases.

At the present time, it is unclear the reason behind the spread of monkeypox in Europe, North America and Australia.

One possibility is that the virus has changed in some way, but so far there is no evidence that a new variant is in circulation.

Another possibility is that, with the reduction in vaccination coverage for smallpox, the virus has found favorable conditions to spread more than before.

The WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said he was concerned about the possibility of the virus advancing in the summer months on the continent, when there are more parties and agglomerations.

Peter Horby, director of the University of Oxford’s Institute for Pandemic Science, told BBC Radio 4 that an “unusual situation is under way, where it appears that the virus has been introduced (from abroad) but is now being transmitted within certain communities”.

The main message, Horby added, is that people with symptoms should “seek assistance, get a diagnosis and then isolate themselves.”

Pressure on health systems

One concern of some experts is the additional pressure that monkeypox can put on health systems and clinics already at the limit of their capacity to care, as it can force health workers to temporarily withdraw from their activities.

In the UK, clinics that treated patients had to isolate their healthcare workers, leaving them unattended.

In London, where most of the 20 cases of monkeypox identified in the UK so far are located, sexual health clinics have already stopped seeing visitors.

The British Sexual Health and HIV Association said it was concerned about the effect this would have on treating other infections related to sexual health.

Dr Claire Dewsnap, president of the British Sexual Health Association, says staff at sexual health clinics were already “under significant pressure”, and monkeypox tends to make the situation worse.

“This (the disease) is already very demanding on the workforce and there will be a huge impact if teams have to isolate themselves in case they come into contact with infected people,” says Dewsnap.

“I am concerned about the potential impact of this on access to (measures of) sexual health in general.”

In London, clinics are asking patients to call in advance and report symptoms before the appointment.

Thus, patients with suspected monkeypox can be placed in waiting rooms or care facilities separate from other patients.