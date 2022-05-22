It’s not just therapy: see 13 tactics to take care of your mental health – 05/21/2022

Mental health is composed of emotional, behavioral and cognitive aspects. Once with greater stigma, the normalization of psychotherapy was a pandemic phenomenon.

In Brazil, the demand for online psychological consultations grew 230% in 2021, according to a survey by the online service platform Vittude. But not everyone needs therapy. According to experts, there are moments of greater suffering that demand, yes, external help from a psychologist, but it is possible to keep mental health up to date with a healthy routine.

Check out which ways of thinking and actions are healthy to take care of mental health.

1. Question negative thoughts

Everyone has negative automatic thoughts, which lead us to bad scenarios. But what differentiates a person who can manage himself well in the mental field is the questioning of these negative ideas. That’s because thoughts are possible interpretations of a situation, not the absolute truth.

The tip is to make a list of pros and cons of situations, imagine different scenarios from the negative and weigh the facts. And, above all, being aware of thought: it is just one of the possibilities about reality.

2. Plan your speech for important moments

Need to talk to your boss about a work issue? Think through the arguments beforehand, breathe calmly and relax your voice, talking to yourself before the meeting. Be sure of your claims and respect the interlocutor. Work your argument. If you want, make a list on paper. So, at the time, you can express yourself, without so much stress and anxiety.

3. Practice a physical exercise you enjoy

You don’t have to go to the gym. Look for a physical activity that you can do frequently: walking, cycling, swimming or dancing, for example. Movement helps mental health by producing the four hormones of happiness: endorphin, oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin. Half an hour of exercise a day is a good start.

When we are stressed, we activate the autonomic nervous system — which puts us on alert, preparing us for the fight-or-flight instinct. One way to activate the parasympathetic system, responsible for relaxation, is physical exercise, which decreases cortisol and increases the levels of well-being hormones, preventing anxiety and depression.

Friends welcome and help in decision making Image: iStock

4. Keep friends close to share hardships and achievements

Trusting someone to talk about difficulties and achievements is very important to feeling good. It could be a friend, relative or a support network. Make a selection: some friends give better directions than others. And don’t worry about their judgment, be open to outside guidance.

5. Know how to say no

You know that feeling of constant tiredness? According to psychologists, it happens because we don’t know how to say no. Even having several tasks, people accumulate functions because they are unable to refuse proposals.

Experts say there are three major styles of behavior: passivity, aggression, and assertiveness. The passive usually keeps anguish to itself. The aggressive explodes, expressing itself in a disrespectful way. Assertives, on the other hand, have a firm and respectful way of setting limits — an ideal way of relating. The tip is to be honest and know how to refuse tasks that you don’t want or can’t accept.

6. Don’t care so much about the other’s reaction

Linked to the previous tip, this unfolding — the reaction of others — can generate anxiety. But the reactions of others are not under our control, and we have to be at peace with that.

Don’t take the other’s reactions for yourself. Understand that everyone has styles of behavior and that, according to your values, you made the right decision.

6. Have self-compassion

Treat yourself as you would a friend. Welcome your pain and mistakes as if you were doing it with someone you care about. Everyone makes mistakes, but the judgment can be much greater with yourself – be careful with that. Start seeing yourself kindly. If you have judgmental thinking, focus on the present moment and see the mistake as part of your process.

7. Write a diary

This tip is for people who have the most disciplined personality. Keeping a journal helps with self-knowledge. The aim is the same as in therapy: to bring out mental processes. If you are not so organized to write reports every day, the tip is to create a thought agenda: a notebook or file for you to describe distressing ideas, noting the date and situation in which they arise. That way, over time, you’ll be able to recognize your patterns and deal with them better.

8. Learn new pleasurable activities

Play an instrument, paint, draw, sew or learn a new language. Focusing on a new skill activates your brain in regions that are less explored, generally. This expansion is good for mental health.

9. Get rid of excess screens

Blue light and app stimuli generate anxiety and brain hyperactivity. The expert tip is to pay attention to smartphone usage time reports. Do essential activities without your cell phone, such as meals and socializing with friends and family.

10. Do psycho-sleep hygiene

It is important to do a mental cleanse before bed. Stop using your cell phone at least half an hour before going to bed. Do something physically pleasurable, like taking a shower and putting a moisturizer on your body, connecting with the present moment. Focus on your breathing and calm it as you prepare for sleep.

Having a pet brings well-being and helps the person maintain a routine Image: iStock

11. Have a pet

Having a pet increases the production of the feel-good and happiness hormones. In addition to being a good company, the pet is interesting for people who suffer from depression, because it generates a routine of activities through the responsibilities that the animal brings, such as walking, cleaning the litter box, giving food and water.

12. Meditate

“Mindfulness” is the Western idea for the same practice known in the East as meditation: being aware of the present moment. You don’t need to spend hours meditating, but a few minutes a day can help relieve tensions. On the internet, you can find guided meditations that tell you how to focus on your breath. Meditation is a great ally in cases of anxiety disorders.

13. Have a life project beyond work

What’s your biggest dream? If the answer is linked only to the professional career, it is better to rethink. Work, despite being a source of personal satisfaction, is an activity that does not take into account human complexity. So have a life project beyond work. Build projects for pleasure, with goals of another order.

If you need it, seek professional help

According to a directive from the MEC (Ministry of Education), all psychology faculties must have a teaching clinic for free community care, whether public or private. Despite the high demand, vacancies usually open twice a year, at the beginning of each academic semester, since it involves the work of the students of the course. It is good to seek professional help when it is observed that the quality of life and relationships is affected.

In addition, the polyclinics of the municipal health departments have psychologists working for the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). It is possible to find out about care at the UBS (Basic Health Units). There are also psychoeducational materials available free of charge at UBS.

Sources: Katie Almondesmember of the board of the Brazilian Society of Psychology and professor at the psychology department and at the postgraduate course in psychobiology at UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte); Leonardo Pinhopresident of Abrasme (Brazilian Association of Mental Health), sociologist and specialist in public management at PUC-SP; Maria Gabriela RibeiroPhD in social psychology from UFPB (Federal University of Paraíba) and member of the institution’s research group, coordinator of the psychology course at Faculdade Três Marias, in João Pessoa.