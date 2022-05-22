know the diseases that eyes reveal

The eyes are the mirrors of the soul, right? This is a popular saying, but some scientists in the United States of America (USA) went a little further. They developed an application capable of detecting diseases through human eyes.

It is possible to find signs of Alzheimer’s and other diseases that affect the central nervous system. Through the smartphone you can discover some diseases that the eyes reveal.

The diseases that the eyes reveal

In fact, it is not exactly a novelty to be able to diagnose the diseases that the eyes reveal. Several eye signs can indicate liver problems, diabetes, and other conditions. However, the innovation lies in being able to see the signs of neurological symptoms, such as those of Alzheimer’s disease.

The gaze is an important diagnostic tool in medicine, as there are clear signs that something is wrong with the body. A deep analysis of the retina, pupil and eye color can reveal a lot of interesting data about a person’s health.

Changes in the pupil

The pupil is that black “ball” that exists right in the center of the eyes. In fact, it is like a hole through which light is captured. The more light, the smaller it gets, just as the opposite also happens.

Slow pupil responses may indicate that a person has a neurological problem. In the same way that the alteration in the behavior of the structure indicates the use of psychoactive substances.

eye coloring

Bloodshot eyes can indicate overindulgence in narcotic substances, such as alcohol. Irritations and infections also cause some redness. Glaucoma, at an advanced stage, also gives the eyeball a red color.

If the eyes are yellow, the sign is inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), autoimmune diseases, genetic changes, drug allergy, viruses or tumors.

Other diseases that the eyes reveal

Other diseases that the eyes reveal are changes in cholesterol levels and heart disease. In these cases, a white or gray ring appears around the cornea. Also, if there is a fatty lump on the whites of the eyes, it could be a sign of pinguecula, which is easily treated with eye drops.