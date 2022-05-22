Learn the right way to clean your ear properly with a cotton swab

Maceió-AL, May 21, 2022, by Nataly Torres – Cleaning the ear may seem like an easy task, however it requires a lot of care. In this sense, we will teach you a way to clean your ear correctly with the help of a cotton swab.

Continues after advertising





First of all, if you don’t use the right technique to clean the wax out of your ear, you could end up making the situation worse. That is, pushing the wax deeper. Even more, at the risk of having hearing difficulties and a blocked ear feeling due to the accumulation of wax.

Continues after advertising



Therefore, some people insist on continuing to use the cotton swab and that’s ok, as long as you use it correctly. Also, you can try other ways to clean your ear, I’ll give you some techniques.

See too: See When Should You Replace Injector Nozzles

Continues after advertising





How to clean the ear with the cotton swab:

Many people have an excessive production of wax which runs off and that is why the cotton swab becomes a more viable option. But you need to be more careful.

First, never stick the cotton swab with everything in your ear, this can cause the wax to go even deeper. From this perspective, you will make circular movements on the “ear door”. So, you go around and do the cleaning.

Never sink the cotton swab too far, this can damage your eardrum, and the movement you will make will be more superficial and circular.

Don’t miss this one: Here’s How To Store Vegetable Broth In The Refrigerator To Last Longer!

How to clean otherwise:

Well, if you prefer not to use the cotton swab, great too! Follow the thread:

First of all, you can clean it in two ways, when you get out of the shower it always gives you that “drained ear” feeling, due to the softening of the wax due to the water. In this way, you can take a part of the towel and wrap it around your little finger or in a gauze, making circular movements through the “ear port”.

This way, all the surface wax will be removed and you won’t run the risk of damaging your eardrum or pushing the wax further in.

Also Read: Discover 3 Most Common Mistakes That Prevent Your Resume From Standing Out