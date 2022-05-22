NASA says ‘something strange’ is happening to the universe

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) says the discovery about the speed of expansion of the universe contributed to the idea that ‘something strange is happening’ in the cosmos;

Over the past few years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand the rate at which the universe is expanding;

For 30 years, the Hubble Telescope has been collecting information from ‘markers’ in space that can be used to track the rate of expansion of the universe.

The Hubble Space Telescope has reached a new milestone in the history of astronomy by discovering how quickly the cosmos expands.

However, according to the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the find contributed to an idea that ‘something strange is happening with the universe’.

Over the past few years, astronomers have used telescopes like Hubble to understand the speed of its expansion.

While these measurements were more accurate, one aspect drew attention. There is a difference in the expansion rate of the universe when compared to post-Big Bang observations.

However, scientists cannot explain this discrepancy. According to NASA, the difference suggests that this ‘something strange’ in the universe could be the result of unknown new physics.

For 30 years, Hubble has been collecting information from 'markers' in space that can be used to track the expansion rate of the universe as it moves away. More than 40 markers have already been calibrated, according to the space agency.

“You are getting the most accurate measure of the expansion rate of the universe from the gold standard of telescopes and cosmic mile markers,” says Nobel laureate Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is the leader of the group of scientists who published a new paper describing in detail Hubble’s latest and greatest update.