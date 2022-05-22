No APK: Xiaomi wants to block the extraction of application files on Android

The possibility of installing applications via APK files on Android is a great advantage for developers and users, who can easily and quickly try out functions, as it is possible to extract an APK file from an application and install it later. However, Xiaomi has positioned itself against this procedure recently, now understand why.

A Xiaomi engineer submitted a patch to AOSP that would add an SELinux policy blocking the shell user from grabbing APK data files because they “may include some private resources.”😬https://t.co/jnDRHIjEx7

As pointed out by Mishaal Rahman, a Xiaomi engineer presented a proposal in the AOSP (Android Open Source Project), which is the basis of Android used by all manufacturers, for the system to prohibit the extraction and sharing of APK files, as these files may contain “data from private sources”.

In this way, the Xiaomi developer basically wants apps to only be available for download from official stores or certified websites and apps distributed in system updates not to be shared between users.

On the other hand, Rahman points out that Google has no intention of adopting this policy, as it would be possible to bypass this block easily through Android’s developer options, at least for now.

We hope that Xiaomi does not add a restriction of its own to MIUI, after all its modified version of Android is known to have major changes compared to the AOSP version.