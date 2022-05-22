On the rise, Covid-19 represents 42% of respiratory syndromes in Brazil, points out Fiocruz

SARS/COV2 predominance in SARS occurs for the fourth consecutive epidemiological week in Brazil

One of the causes of the increase in Covid-19 would be a certain relaxation on the part of the population at this most comfortable moment of the pandemic.



According to the Infogripe bulletin of Fiocruzreleased this Friday, the 20th, the Covid-19 accounts for 41.8% of cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG). The analysis refers to the period from 8 to 14 May, but it is already the fourth epidemiological week in which SARS/COV2 is predominant. Another virus of concern is the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which mainly affects young children and accounts for 36.5% of SARS cases. Influenza A and B have the lowest incidences, 3.2% and 0.4% respectively.

Also according to the bulletin, 18 of the 27 federative units show signs of SARS growth in the long-term trend. According to the researchers, one of the causes would be a certain relaxation on the part of the population at this most comfortable moment of the Covid-19 pandemic. The matter was dealt with in another bulletin also from Fiocruz released this week about the slowdown in the vaccination curve for the third dose. In the population over 25 years of age, coverage for a complete vaccination schedule is 80%. However, when the analysis is of the third dose, the younger the group, the more unsatisfactory the coverage. From 25 to 29 nine years old is 35.5%; from 20 to 24 years old, 30.4%; and from 18 to 19 years old is 25.2%

*With information from reporter Carolina Abelin