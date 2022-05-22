People with asthma should redouble care in autumn and winter – 05/21/2022

At least 300 million people in the world are asthmatic and in Brazil this number reaches more than 20 million. In the SUS (Unified Health System), the disease oscillates between the third and fourth position in the ranking of causes of hospitalizations, with the months from April to July recording the highest numbers of hospitalizations for asthma, according to the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology.

With the arrival of the cold, the Instituto do Coração of the Hospital das Clínicas da FMUSP (InCor) warns of the need to redouble care, since the variations in dry weather, typical of autumn and winter, are conducive to an increase in cases .

According to InCor, the combination of pollution, lack of rain and cold weather leads many asthmatics to the emergency services with worrying crises, but which can be avoided. The basic recommendation is to keep the disease treated throughout the year, to reach autumn in good health.

That’s what Michele Benevides, 36, diagnosed with severe asthma at age 20, began to do, after having already gone through more than 30 hospitalizations due to attacks of the disease. She had a cardiac arrest, an anaphylactic shock and ended up in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Because of this, she started to pay more attention to her health to face the cold weather and this was decisive to change her life.

“The seasonality of autumn and winter is always very difficult for those who have asthma. It is the time when the attacks appear the most. So I always try to avoid cold weather and lack of thermal protection. correct medication has been essential for me not to develop my condition at this time of year. All this has also prevented me from having new hospitalizations and even consultations in the emergency room”, he said.

Asthma is inflammation of the bronchi, small structures responsible for exchanging air within the lungs. The inflammatory process causes swelling of the airways and the production of mucus which, alone or in combination, can lead to mild to extreme shortness of breath. The most common symptoms are coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathing difficulties. The disease affects children, youth and adults.

According to the director of the InCor Asthma Outpatient Clinic, pulmonologist Rafael Stelmach, low temperatures and humidity, allergenic agents such as particulate matter in the air, fungi and mites, and infections typical of the season, including flu and cold, are the factors environmental factors that can cause asthma attacks. Without proper treatment and drug therapy, if symptoms increase, inflammation can progress to airway obstruction and the need for hospitalization.

“People who already have the disease need to be prepared to go through this period of the year. If this doesn’t happen, there may be aggravation and lack of control of the disease and thus make it difficult to recover during and after the crises. Patients who live in large urban centers are usually most affected due to pollution. The Southeast and South regions of the country are the most affected. The South, mainly, due to the extremely low temperatures in the coldest periods of the year”, he said.

Stelmach also recommended that people with asthma avoid smoking, as this habit causes the disease to worsen. He warns that both electronic cigarettes and marijuana are harmful to asthmatics, who should even avoid passive smoking (when the individual lives or is close to someone who smokes). It is also necessary to avoid contact with objects and environments that have fungi and mites.

The doctor’s guidance is that personal and bedding clothes, including blankets, duvets and pillows, that have been stored for a long time, are sanitized before being used. He also highlighted that it is necessary to be careful with pets, preventing them from entering the bedroom, because pets are allergenic for those who are asthmatic.

“After washing and ironing, while not being used again, these clothes should be stored, preferably, in plastic bags, to protect them from contact with these allergenic agents. Houses where people with asthma live must have pillows , mattresses, carpets and curtains constantly sanitized, and ventilated environments to avoid dust and mold”, said the doctor.

Stelmach also highlighted the importance of people with the disease taking the Influenza vaccine every year, since the immunizing agent is an important weapon in the control and prevention of severe asthma, because the flu is a trigger for crises.