Physical activity in the cold? See tips and care to keep the practice

A lot of people end up trading physical activities for a warm blanket during the coldest days – (Credit: Unsplash/Josh Gordon)

The weather forecast announced by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) for the next few days in Brasília is (very) cold. With a minimum of 1.4ºC, the capital recorded this Thursday (19/5) the coldest day in history. This icy wave gives us an alert for some care that we should have when practicing physical activities.

THE Mail talked with physical education professional Thiago dos Santos Rosa, master in biotechnology and doctor in medicine, to understand how the cold can influence the practice of physical activities and the care we should take.





The physical educator explains that the decrease in ambient temperature can influence our metabolism, nervous system and even our hormones.

“When the temperature drops below 11º C, we have an increase in basal metabolism, that is, we spend a little more calories, in addition to producing more hormones such as catecholamines (hormones important in primitive fight and flight mechanisms)”, details the professional.

He further clarifies that adrenaline rises in the cold, increasing heart rate and blood pressure. In addition, cold air entering the airways can cause discomfort, with symptoms similar to those of an asthma attack.

“These changes that occur in our body when exposed to cold can generate risks for those who do physical exercises and physical activities, especially outdoors”, he details.

Precautions to be taken when exercising in the cold:

clothing: Sports clothes, flexible and that protect the whole body are indispensable. Remembering that the hands, feet and face are the points where we will have the greatest heat loss to the environment. Wearing several layers of clothing is also a strategy. As the body warms up, we can remove the first layers of heavier clothes and continue the exercises with lighter clothes. This helps ensure the maintenance of body temperature throughout physical activity.

Heating: In addition to appropriate clothing, it is important to take care of the warm-ups. Dedicating periods of 10 to 15 minutes of light activities to increase body temperature can help to avoid discomfort in physical activities performed in the cold.

hydration: One of the most important points is hydration! In the cold, people tend to drink less water. This can cause dehydration, especially for longer workouts.

Even if we don’t feel like drinking water so much, we should keep hydrated to avoid cardiovascular and kidney problems.

Environment: Another strategy for colder days is to try to exercise in more controlled temperature environments such as gyms and gyms.

Thiago makes a special alert for elderly people and people with cardiovascular and kidney diseases. “We must pay more attention. The cold can abruptly increase blood pressure, induce bronchospasm and in severe cases induce heart problems such as heart attack”, he points out.

An extra tip is to measure blood pressure and heart rate before and during physical activity as prevention.