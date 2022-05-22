Rumor: EA wants to be bought

At a time when the mergers and acquisitions business are reaching incredible values ​​and filling the pockets of shareholders, Electronic Arts does not want to be left out and has already been knocking on some doors asking if they are interested in buying the publishing house of EA Sports FC or a merger.

According to Puck (thanks Kotaku), EA has already knocked on Apple, Disney, Amazon and Comcast-NBCUniversal to try to register interest and reach a deal in this lucrative reality of acquisitions in the world of technology.

Unofficial information indicates that it was Comcast that came closest to accepting, a deal that captivated CEO Brian Roberts who thought about putting NBCUniversal aside and merging his company with EA. However, the deal was not concluded and since April EA has been pursuing a new interested party.

Andrew Wilson would still lead EA and Roberts would be the main owner of the merger between the two, but the deal was not completed due to disagreements in the price and structure of the new company that would be created.

The unofficial sources say the deal will only be done if Wilson remains CEO of EA and that the unbelievable deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard King only gave EA executives more motivation.

During the pandemic, while several industries have experienced serious difficulties, video games have enjoyed great success and companies have achieved record-breaking revenues. This served to increase interest from companies outside the video game industry.