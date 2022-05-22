Samsung’s new product is a pokeball that charges headphones

Samsung decided to innovate and launch a case that carries headphones in the shape of a Pokeball. The product carries the Galaxy Buds 2 and is available for sale in South Korea only. However, Poké Balls should soon conquer domestic markets elsewhere in the world.

Pokeball that charges Samsung headphones

A curiosity of the new product from Samsung is that it comes with 11 exclusive stickers from the Pokémon series. One of the stickers is randomly placed inside the case. Pokémon Mews will have its holographic version, which will be present in only 5% of all items sold to the broad public.

Although it carries the Galaxy Buds 2, the Poké Ball is able to connect with other branded headphones. It can charge Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. Consumers in South Korea can now take a closer look at the themed case.

When will the product arrive in Brazil?

There is still no forecast for the launch of Poké Balls that carry headphones in other countries, including Brazil.

The price of the product in Korea is 134,000 won, something that is worth close to R$520 if it is converted directly. The standard version of the product costs R$ 539 in the national market.

Truth be told, the Brazilian public is one of the most passionate about Pokemon. Certainly, an animation-themed headphone case could win the hearts of domestic consumers.

For now, it is necessary to find ways to import the goods directly from South Korea. By the way, it is worth noting that the Samsung brand is the best seller in terms of official cell phones and accessories here. Most Brazilians use the brand’s cell phone and are willing to buy useful and unique products that Samsung can make available as an accessory.