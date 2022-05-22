Scientists link the consumption of this fruit to good brain health

Over the years there is a decline in mental capacity, with this symptoms such as forgetfulness, difficulties in reasoning, learning and performing day-to-day activities are increasingly frequent. It is a situation of constant challenge for both the elderly and their families.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 50 million people worldwide are diagnosed with some type of dementia. The disease mainly affects people over 60 years of age. The treatment consists of medications that stimulate the production of neurotransmitter functions, a method that delays the damage of the disease.

Much has been discussed about how to prevent the damage caused by dementia, some researchers argue that maintaining quality of life, with healthy habits can prevent the disease and help extend good years of full health.

Recently, a study found that eating cranberries helps improve brain functions and lower cholesterol.

Cranberry: This fruit supports brain health and lowers cholesterol

The scientific journal Frontiers in Nutrition, published research carried out by the University of East Anglia, UK. In the then study, a group of 60 people, aged between 50 and 80, were divided into 2 groups. The group that consumed about 4.5 grams of cranberry powder daily for two weeks had significant improvements in brain function and cholesterol.

The result concluded by the scientists was that the people who consumed the cranberry powder, did very well in the memory tests carried out, in addition to having a 9% low LDL cholesterol in the blood, these same people were the ones who had better blood circulation. in the brain.

While further studies into the relationship between cranberry fruit and brain health and lower cholesterol are needed, the result is encouraging. Once, the estimates for the disease is that it will reach about 135 million people in the world, in 2050.

What is cranberry?

The cranberry or cranberry is a fruit belonging to the group called red fruits and is part of the blueberry family.

It has many antioxidant substances that prevent urinary tract infections, improve oral health, protect blood vessels, among others. It is widely used in cooking in cakes and juices.