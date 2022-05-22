The health duo: know the benefits of the combination between turmeric and black pepper

Foz do Iguaçu, May 21, 2022, by Igor Queiroz – Combination between turmeric and black pepper, can that, Arnold? Certainly, any Brazilian would readily agree that unseasoned food is not, in fact, real food. This is because, in addition to giving flavor, most natural seasonings are rich in medicinal properties. In addition, far beyond treatment, spices are used as a form of prevention.

Healthy eating, contrary to what many imagine, is full of flavor. This, for example, is the case of the combination between turmeric and black pepper. Not restricted to organoleptic properties – that is, the ability to temper – this combination is a mine full of health benefits. Therefore, the benefits of these two ingredients is today’s topic in Agro News.

What’s so special about turmeric?

Of Asian origin, turmeric is also known as turmeric, tumeric and, also, turmeric. A close relative of ginger, turmeric is characteristically presented in its classic yellowish color. Primarily, it is ideal for seasoning soups, potatoes, chicken, cauliflower, breads, pasta, mayonnaise, bean-based recipes, among others.

What really makes turmeric special has a name: curcumin. Essentially, this active compound has, in our body, a series of beneficial actions. Mainly, its properties help, above all, to fight inflammation and regulate blood sugar – that is, diabetes. In addition, it fights the deleterious effects of free radicals and contributes to the prevention of heart disease. Finally, in a special way, it prevents the development of cancer and also Alzheimer’s disease.

And black pepper, why use it?

the black pepper, piper nigrum, it is also recognized as black pepper, or, alternatively, as round pepper. Characteristically, it is one of the oldest known spices. It was so important that, in an analogous way, we can relate it to the importance of oil today. Its main substance, piperine, will be discussed further below.

Above all, its benefits reside mainly on capsaicin and capsanthin. The first, in short, is responsible for the characteristic heat of peppers. However, it has decongestant and expectorant action. The second, capsanthin, gives the pepper its color. Also, black pepper has abundant vitamins A, E, C, B1 and B2. Furthermore, phosphorus, calcium and potassium are important disposed minerals.

Combination of turmeric and black pepper

In analogy to Carol Firmino, on May 19, 2021, for the UOL website, turmeric and black pepper are, in a special way, soulmates. This is because piperine, present in the above-mentioned black pepper, acts in a special way in the presence of turmeric.

In summary, piperine significantly increases our absorption of curcumin. Together, they act powerfully on inflammation and digestion. Furthermore, turmeric and black pepper are analgesics, reducing pain. There are plenty of reasons to season them and, therefore, consume them regularly.

