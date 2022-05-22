The risks and benefits of swimming in freezing water – 05/21/2022

It’s an increasingly popular practice, but what’s the safest way to do it?

Plunging into icy water or swimming outdoors can improve physical and mental health. Or at least that’s what people have believed for many years.

This is an activity that is becoming increasingly popular among professional athletes and the general population.

In a new BBC programme, Freeze the Fearextreme athlete Wim Hof, a longtime aficionado of ice water, puts celebrities through a series of challenges in sub-zero temperatures.

The reality show has doctors on hand and everyone undergoes tests.

But swimming in freezing water can pose serious risks.

Recently, a 39-year-old woman died after diving into a river in Derbyshire, England, as part of an ice-water therapy session.

So what is the safest way to take a dip or swim in freezing water? Why do people do this and what evidence is there of the benefits?

Now 51, Dinah Sershi, a wellness coach in London, has been swimming in open water for seven years.

It started one summer, and Dinah says she soon became “addicted to it.” More recently, she has started swimming in the winter as well.

“You feel a rush. The effects are really euphoric,” she says.

According to Dinah, one of the biggest benefits is the feeling of connection.

“You connect intensely with the people around you, in terms of friendship and support, but also with nature,” he says.

“When you’re swimming in open water, you’re not just surrounded by nature, you’re in it.”

Like many of her friends, she says she’s also noticed a significant improvement in menopausal symptoms.

“When your brain feels foggy, like it’s going slower than your body, for example, all those feelings disappear when you get out of the water,” he reveals.

For those who are thinking about practicing the activity, Dinah recommends researching, respecting the water and knowing its limits.

potential benefits

Many people share Dinah’s view that diving in open (and icy) water offers a number of benefits.

Some case studies suggest that swimming in icy water can alleviate depression, others claim it can help overcome grief.

There is still early research investigating whether it can help delay dementia. And some articles suggest that swimming in ice water can help with chronic pain.

Other factors—like the exercise involved and the immense sense of accomplishment—may well play a role in the benefits.

Mike Tipton, a professor at the University of Portsmouth in England who has studied the impact of immersion in ice-cold water on the body for more than 30 years, says the evidence suggests that the “agitation” and “euphoria” many people feel are triggered. , at least in part, by the sudden release of stress hormones as their bodies react to the cold.

But while there are many theories about the potential benefits—as well as many positive personal accounts—he says defining the exact biological mechanisms for proving the health benefits is not easy.

There is no established scientific consensus on the benefits, according to Tipton.

According to the Outdoor Swimming Society, a growing group of people united by the love of outdoor swimming around the world, the first step is to be aware of the risks.

The second is “learning to love the cold”.

According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the average sea temperature in the UK and Ireland is just 12 degrees. And rivers, like Britain’s Thames, tend to be cooler, even in summer.

But the RNLI cautions that the effect on the body of entering water at 15 degrees or less is “often underestimated”.

When are our bodies subjected to a sudden drop in temperature? particularly 15 degrees or less ?, can trigger a stress response. And that triggers a huge number of biochemical and physical changes, almost immediately.

‘Thermal shock’

Harmful changes in breathing and circulation can happen in those crucial first few minutes after stepping into the icy water.

Tipton says the so-called “heat shock” is responsible for many deaths in freezing water every year in the UK.

One of the most potentially dangerous moments is that involuntary gasp for air that often happens as soon as our bodies are submerged in freezing water.

If this happens underwater, even the most experienced swimmers can automatically inhale water. And it doesn’t take a lot of water in your lungs to drown.

Once people get over this initial, involuntary sigh, the next thing they might notice is their heart rate increasing.

Blood vessels reaching the outer extremities of our body, such as hands and feet, tend to narrow in response to the cold, to try to reduce heat loss from the surface of the skin.

This means that our blood pressure can also go up.

Tipton says this can be particularly problematic for some people, such as those with previously unknown heart conditions.

Sometimes the heart can go into arrhythmia or even stop.

How can you swim safely?

One thing to remember, according to Tipton, is that the initial effects of ice water tend to wear off quickly, within one to two minutes.

So, it’s important to maximize your chances of getting through those first few minutes.

His research shows that knowledge and preparation are essential, as those who anticipate ‘heat shock’ are better able to control their breathing in response.

His team observed that the more people get used to immersing their bodies in ice-cold water, the weaker any shock response tends to become.

“But that doesn’t completely eliminate the risks,” he warns.

“It can be dangerous, and it’s important to deal with it the same way you would deal with other things that could be potentially dangerous.”

“It’s worth doing a health check, treating it with caution and going with a recognized group,” he says.

In addition, he recommends entering the water slowly and not leaving the area where you can stand.

If you’re planning on taking an open water swim, experts advise:

– Check the weather forecast, and consider starting when it is warmer;

– Go with other people who have experience in swimming in ice water;

– Make sure you establish a way to ask for help if you need it;

– Enter the water gradually;

– Wear a wetsuit;

– Float for the first few minutes, wait for the thermal shock to pass and you regain control of your breathing;

– Consider swimming close to shore, at least initially, and plan where you will get out of the water;

– Your body may continue to cool down once out of the water, so consider getting out before you feel too much discomfort.

– Have a towel, dry clothes and a hot drink on hand to help you warm up.

The Outdoor Swimming Society and RNLI have more information and advice.

As the RNLI states on its website: “Our seas and rivers are cold enough to leave you helpless in a second. Treat the water with respect, not everyone can be saved.”