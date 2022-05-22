Unimed Araraquara Epidemiological Center resumes Influenza Syndrome / Covid-19 calls

The Unimed Araraquara Epidemiological Center, starting this Monday (23/05), also welcomes patients with symptoms of Influenza Syndrome / Covid-19. The decision aims to overcome the increase in demand for care in recent days due to the growth of cases in the city. It is important to point out that the body of professionals in the place is also able to welcome beneficiaries who are sick due to Dengue.

Located next to the Unimed Quality of Life Center – Univida (Rua Papa João Paulo I, 1400 – Jardim Higienopólis), the space welcomes people over 13 years old, from Monday to Monday, from 7 am to 6 pm. After this time, consultations take place at the Emergency Unit of Hospital São Paulo. Children and adolescents from 0 to 12 years old continue to be attended at the Pediatric Emergency Department.

Dr. Antonio Carlos Durante, Hospital Director of Unimed Araraquara, informs that the Epidemiological Center should be sought by people with symptoms common to these diseases, such as pain in the head, back of the eyes and joints, fever, cough, runny nose, among others. Unimed’s Digital Emergency Service is also cited as an important and dynamic tool, which allows a consultation with a specialist directly from where the customer is and via cell phone or tablet.

“Our digital PA can help people who may not be able to go to the physical emergency room. I would like to take the opportunity to say that if you, in addition to the common symptoms of dengue, have comorbidities, bleeding, shortness of breath, or even a delicate clinical condition, look for the Emergency Unit of Hospital São Paulo every day of the week, 24 hours a day”, ends.