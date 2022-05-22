V Rising sold half a million copies in three days of release

The game is in early access and exclusive on Steam.

If you open SteamDB, you’ll see that it always has the great titles at the top, especially online games. But in the last few days, a new “player” has arrived, leaving behind games like Elden Ring, GTA V and FIFA 22. V Rising was released on Steam in early access and has sold 500,000 copies, according to the developers.

The game was released on the 17th of May on Valve’s platform and yesterday (20) the milestone of half a million players was reached. As I write the news, the Stunlock Studios title breaks a new concurrent player record by reaching the 124,208 player mark. The game has over 7,000 reviews on Steam and is currently rated “very positive”.

“But what is this game about?” you ask yourself. V Rising is a vampire-themed co-op game with survival and action elements.

“Wake up a vampire after centuries of deep sleep. Avoid the sun as you hunt for blood to regain your strength. Rebuild your castle and turn humans into your loyal servants during your quest to create a vampire empire. Make allies and enemies online. or play solo offline, fight soldiers and wage war in this world of conflict. Will you become the next Dracula?”

The game has varied environments such as forests, open fields, caves, cemeteries, among others. As a vampire, you need to operate in the dark and escape the daylight, of course. It is necessary to collect resources so that you can build your castle and strengthen it to resist enemy attacks.

Regarding multiplayer, it is possible to fight side by side with other allied vampires and invade enemy castles. These invasions can be either brute force or diplomacy.

Recommended Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-11600K, 3.9 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, 3.7 GHz

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, 8GB or AMD Radeon RX 590, 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 7 GB of available space

V Rising is in early access on Steam for R$ 37.99 and the DLC pack costs R$ 105.00.

Via: PC Gamer