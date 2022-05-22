What are the benefits of pine nuts? Food consumed at typical festivals

Salvador, May 21, 2022, by Marlon Batista – The pinhão is a seed derived from the pine cone, its part being edible. Native to the southern region of Brazil, it is a nutritionally rich seed. Thus, we at Agro Notícias will show you the pine nuts benefits for your health.

This seed derives from the araucaria tree and is mainly consumed in typical festivals in the winter periods, being a traditional food in the cold due to its greater abundance in this period. This is what Samantha Cerquetani informs, in an article written by UOL, on August 24, 2020. Thus, it is important to know more about consumption and pine nuts benefits.

What are the benefits of pine nuts?

Pinhão stands out for being a seed rich in energy, however, it has low sodium content and glycemic index in its composition. In addition, this illustrious seed is rich in nutritional terms, as it presents a series of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and fibers. This characteristic makes its consumption very good for health. So, now see some of its benefits.

Increases immunity

The pine nut is rich in vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps in strengthening the immune system. As a strong antioxidant, vitamin C has the action of fighting free radicals and improving cell renewal, which helps to prevent chronic diseases and delay aging.

Good for brain health

This seed is great for the nutrition of the nervous system, because the pine has a good amount of B vitamins, which contributes to better brain functioning. In addition, it has omega 3, which is known for its action in maintaining the cells of the nervous system through their production and repair.

Decreases cholesterol

Araucaria seed contributes to the regulation of cholesterol levels in the body. This action is due to the presence of good fats (fatty acids), which in turn, helps to increase HDL levels (good cholesterol for the body), responsible for preventing the accumulation of cholesterol in the arteries. Thus, this decrease in cholesterol levels helps to prevent the onset of heart disease.

Good for people with anemia

Among one of the mineral salts present in pinhão, iron is present in large amounts in the composition. This mineral salt is related to the transport of oxygen in the blood, as it is the support mineral of the hemoglobins that are the blood cells. In this way, the seed helps in preventing anemia that is caused by the low iron content in the body and, therefore, the pine nut becomes a good food to include in the diet of anemic people.

A warning for those who like to eat pine nuts

Now that you know about pine nuts benefits, to consume this seed you must adopt some care that can be crucial for your health. It is important that you do not consume this seed raw, because raw, the pine nut can be toxic to the body. Thus, it is necessary to cook the seed for about half an hour. In addition, pine nuts are rich in carbohydrates, so if you are on a carbohydrate-restricted diet, it is important to moderate your consumption of pine nuts, as unmoderated consumption causes weight gain.

