what are the effects of this powerful mixture

There are those who believe that baking soda mixed with lemon is used only for household cleaning, but the chemical power of this mixture is good for relieving gastric discomfort.

The power of sodium bicarbonate

Baking soda is a type of alkaline salt capable of reducing acidity and balancing the PH, that is, neutralizing acidity. It is a product that can be used in many ways, such as body exfoliating, tooth and skin whitening, among others. As it is an antacid, it can be used to reduce the symptoms of stomach heartburn, promoting good digestion.

It is also used to relieve inflammation in the throat and as a nasal decongestant, as well as being effective for minor burns. Can be added to cake mix in place of yeast. Not to mention its household cleaning power.

However, care must be taken when using bicarbonate, as it is a salt and if consumed in excess it can cause a dangerous side effect to health. Therefore, use is allowed, in moderation, but it is recommended to use only under professional guidance.

It is worth remembering that we are talking about sodium bicarbonate for consumption, in domestic cleaning the use of the product alone does not represent a danger.

Lemon and its benefits

Lemon needs no introduction, it is a citrus fruit rich in vitamin C, for this reason, it is effective in preventing colds and flu. Many lemon-based products are marketed to strengthen immunity and reduce the effects of inflammation such as the throat, for example.

Another important function in the body is to enhance the absorption of foods rich in iron, due to its vitamin C content.

How to use baking soda with lemon

As both elements have properties that contribute to health, they can be used to improve digestion. But you have to be careful, because bicarbonate is a salt that can harm people with hypertension. Therefore, use should be moderate and with caution..

However, when using the mixture for home use, care need not be so strict.