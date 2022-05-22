What are the real benefits that salmon can guarantee?

Salmon has always been touted as a food full of benefits for human health. But is this really true? According to several recent studies on fish, yes, salmon can actually be beneficial for those who eat it.

Check out below 3 great benefits that salmon offers to consumers’ health. Some of the perks are really powerful and can improve anyone’s quality of life.

1 – Salmon stimulates the brain (intelligence and cognition)

Several recent studies demonstrate that docosahexaenoic acid can effectively improve cognition in older people. The element is a type of omega-3 fatty acid. It is abundantly present in salmon.

People aged 65 years and over were subjected to a British survey. It was found that weekly consumption of fish was linked to a significant improvement in cognitive patterns compared to other people who did not have the same eating habits.

2 – The heart is grateful

As mentioned earlier, salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They are a type of “good” fat and they bring a series of benefits to human health if they are ingested frequently. One of the advantages is directly linked to the cardiac system, that is, to the heart.

According to recent studies, people who regularly consume fish may have half the risk of dying from heart problems. This is seen compared to the same risk that people who do not eat fish have.

3 – Salmon is rich in antioxidants

Another substance very desired by people who want to maintain a healthy life is the famous antioxidant. In fact, there are several elements that have this function. This means that the food is packed with nutrients that fight cell degeneration.

Thus, by eating salmon frequently, the consumer reduces the risk of tumors and even slows down the aging process.