What is rosemary tea for? Benefits that go beyond just being a great hot drink

Rosemary is a foliage used mainly as a condiment due to its strong smell and characteristic flavor. But its use goes beyond seasoning and assembling dishes. You can turn rosemary into a powerful home remedy with rosemary tea.

Therefore, learn in our article the benefits that the rosemary tea can provide for the health of the organism. In addition, also discover how to prepare a delicious herbal tea and always have a dose of health at home.

Rosemary tea benefits

THE rosmarinus officinalis also known as rosemary, has its origin on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. In this way, the “sea rose” as it was called by the Greeks, has a list of nutrients and compounds that guarantee the maintenance of the body’s health.

Improves blood circulation

Rosemary has an excellent antiplatelet effect, similar to allopathic remedies such as aspirin. In addition, it improves blood circulation throughout the body, also preventing the formation of thrombi, which obstruct circulation. In this way, it is a tea widely used by those who already have circulatory problems and need temporary rest. In addition, one of the recommendations is to ingest rosemary tea after surgeries and more serious diseases.

antioxidant power

According to Marina Borges, in collaboration with the Globo website, on September 26, 2021, rosemary is a rich source of antioxidant compounds. In this way, as it is made up of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory phenolic compounds and vitamin C, tea helps fight free radicals in cells.

Thus, its consumption guarantees the reduction of premature aging, production of collagen fibers and reduction of sagging. In addition, by fighting free radicals, tea prevents chronic diseases and cardiovascular diseases as well.

Improved digestion

Rosemary tea has useful properties for the digestive system, such as antispasmodic and carminative. In this way, the drink is ideal for those who suffer from digestive problems, colds, cramps, diarrhea and bloating. Therefore, it is recommended to consume it after lunch or dinner, as it helps fight stomach acidity and reduces excess gas, as well as reducing abdominal distension.

Anti-inflammatory and analgesic power

Also, rosemary has an acid called carnosic acid that helps reduce nitric acid levels, being an inflammation triggering agent in the system. Therefore, the combination of carnosic acid with other components of rosemary, helps inflammatory processes such as arthritis, headaches, hemorrhoids and more.

On the other hand, rosemary tea has salicylate, a compound with chemical characteristics similar to aspirin, used for pain. Therefore, a well-made rosemary tea can be an ally to relieve mild headaches, or be a guide for diseases, surgeries and chronic pain.

Acts as a natural antibiotic

And it doesn’t stop there, rosemary has medicinal properties that can have an antibiotic action as well. In this way, rosemary tea can help by fighting bacteria such as Escherichia coli, salmonella typhi, enteric salmonella and Shigella sonnei. These microorganisms are more associated with the appearance of urinary tract infections, diarrhea and vomiting as well. Be careful, tea consumption does not rule out going to the doctor, it is important to be guided by a doctor or pharmacist for proper guidance.

Works on hair health

For those people who dream of a big hair or are already tired of excessive shedding, rosemary can be the salvation. The herb has the ability to accelerate blood circulation, promoting growth. In addition, it contains antifungal action that combined with other components, help hair growth. To use rosemary in the hair, you can prepare the tea (as indicated below) and apply it to clean hair, or use essential oil on the scalp diluted in water.

Contraindications

Not everyone can consume rosemary tea. Pregnant women, for example, should not consume tea during pregnancy until the end of breastfeeding. In addition, children under 5 years of age are also prohibited from consuming the drink.

In addition, people with kidney problems are also not recommended for consumption, as tea promotes the release of bile, worsening the condition. Also, the drink can interact with some types of drugs, such as anticoagulant diuretics and lithium. For this and other reasons, always consult your doctor or pharmacist before introducing rosemary tea into your daily life.

How to prepare rosemary tea

After learning all the benefits that tea can provide to health, it’s time to check out how to make tea in a simple way. So take a pencil and eraser and write down the ingredients and step by step to make the drink.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of dried rosemary or 1 stalk of fresh rosemary;

500 ml of water;

Honey to taste.

To do this, after the water boils, turn off the stove and place the rosemary, either the stalk or the dry leaves, in the container. At this point, let it infuse for 10 minutes. Ready! Your rosemary tea is ready for consumption, you can sweeten it if you prefer and strain it too.

Finally, we at the Agro Notícias portal hope that you have learned all the benefits that rosemary tea can guarantee for health. Even more, that you can join the herb tea in your daily life.

