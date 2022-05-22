what we already know about Apple’s next release

With four months before the official launch of the iPhone 14, information about the new version of Apple’s flagship, which should be released in September, as happens every year, continues to pop up.

The new iPhone should have a major visual change, retire the mini version, come equipped with a more powerful camera, satellite connectivity for emergency situations and bring a new processor in the top-of-the-line versions. This is what experts in the technology sector have pointed out so far. tilt list below the main news that should appear on the device.

Revamped look

According to columnist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is expected to introduce a significant visual change in the iPhone 14. The prediction is based on the policy of the iPhone’s three-year design cycle: Apple usually ushers in a new look in the first year, update the design in the second and reveal an entirely new device in the third.

The current iPhone cycle is Gen 12, so the company is expected to debut a new look this year for the iPhone 14.

Notch in pill and circular

Still in the context of design, this year the device should still be a little different in its notch, which is that space on the screen where the camera and facial recognition sensors called FaceID are located, according to the Bloomberg columnist.

Notch is the space on the screen that houses the camera; should change the rectangular format to the pill one Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

The new models should be pill-shaped in the entry segments or even just a small circle on the Pro models, where the selfie camera with the face sensor should be.

This information was also corroborated in a MacRumors report and by market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, a kind of iPhone leak guru and Apple expert.

End of iPhone mini

The Bloomberg columnist also revealed that the iPhone mini, a reduced version of the device with 5.4 inches (13.7 centimeters), was left out of the list of official launches for 2022 due to poor sales performance in previous years.

According to Gurman’s list, these are the devices that should be released this year:

iPhone 14 6.1 inch (15.5 cm)

iPhone 14 Max 6.7 inch (17 cm)

iPhone 14 Pro 6.1 inch (15.5 cm)

iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7-inch (17 cm) The iPhones 14 Pro’s Differences

Satellite connection

Announced a long time ago, satellite connectivity could somehow appear in iPhone version 14. The idea is that the phones will have this type of connection for emergencies or as a replacement for common telephone networks in remote regions. The technology must also accompany the Apple Watch.

iPhone 14 should have thermal feature so it doesn’t get hot Image: Getty Images

thermal efficiency

The new iPhones can have a new thermal system called a vapor chamber, which keeps the phone cooler regularly and, consequently, more efficient.

The technology must meet the need for heat regulation especially in the most demanding processing activities, such as photography and other visual aids.

48 MP camera in the top of the line

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 14 should come equipped with a 48-megapixel sensor camera. The size jump is big, since current models use 12 MP.

iPhone 14 promises 48 MP camera Image: Reproduction

The new 48 MP sensor would only be used in the main camera of the top-of-the-line models, that is, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max – or their equivalents, still without an official name. The ultrawide and telephoto lenses would continue with 12 MP.

Another novelty would be the end of the space reserved for cameras on the back. In the 2022 version, the iPhone would only have the camera lenses, without that square bulge with rounded edges that has come with the phone since the iPhone 11.

8K recording

The new iPhones are also expected to feature native 8K video recording, including a feature that would make recording compatible with Apple’s augmented reality glasses, another product that could launch as early as 2022.

Analyst Kuo had already given the information that the Pro version of the iPhone 14 could incorporate a type of image processing called pixel binning. This technology matches pixels according to lighting conditions to preserve the quality of photos and save space on internal memory.

A16 Bionic Processor

Ming says that, as is common every year, along with the new iPhone, Apple should launch its new line of mobile processors. This year it would be called the A16 Bionic and it would only come on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would still come with the A15 Bionic, the same as the iPhone 13.