WhatsApp is testing a feature to make it easier to send replies

Still in the testing phase, the new WhatsApp feature was released by the official portal of the ”WABetaInfo” application. The software that is under constant development is now undergoing yet another change in chat. The idea is that users can more easily respond to incoming messages.

There is still nothing confirmed regarding the launch of the tool, however, advances have already been great and it seems that the developers’ objective has been achieved. Tests are currently taking place on the WEB version of the app and will soon be tested on Android and iOS versions.

How will the new WhatsApp update work?

The intention is to create a button that enables automatic responses, with more speed than simply dragging the text box to the side and typing. The functionality should be next to the “balloon” of conversation, with the reaction of emojis. Therefore, it will be possible to create instant texts.

As mentioned, there is no forecast to make these improvements official and planning requires time until final consolidation. What is certain is that before launching, they will certainly disclose information on the evolution of this experience and the date on which it will be available.