WhatsApp will stop working on old iPhones with iOS 10 and 11

As reported by users, WhatsApp is expected to stop working iPhones with iOS 10 and iOS 11 on October 24 this year. Screenshots shared on social networks inform that cell phones must be updated to continue using the app.

On WhatsApp support pages it is also possible to confirm the information. According to the revelation, the app will now only support mobile devices running iOS 12 or later. For other operating systems, WhatsApp will require Android 4.1 or later and KaiOS 2.5.0.

Apple currently makes iOS 15 available to users, which is compatible with Apple devices from iPhone SE (1st generation onwards), iPhone 6s and later. In this case, iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s users, for example, can still update their devices to iOS 12 and keep the app working.

Users of the iPhone 5 — released with iOS 6 and updated to iOS 10 — will need to switch smartphones to continue using WhatsApp, as support for updates for the model has ended.

What will WhatsApp do with old iPhones?

Before ending support for these systems, WhatsApp says users will be notified directly in the app “in advance and reminded a few times to update”. Still on the support pages, the platform recommends that users have “the latest available version” of iOS.

iOS 10 was released by Apple in 2016.