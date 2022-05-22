Xbox Series S: a stroke of luck or a winning bet?

The Xbox Series S is causing a lot of discussion, for reasons that have caused controversy: on the one hand, some industry insiders were doubtful from a technical point of view, compared to other next gen and also compared to its own big brother, but on the other hand, another the Microsoft machine continues to demonstrate how the differentiated approach it’s working on the market, thanks to price, quality and availability. It is difficult to think that the house of Redmond could foresee a period of crisis in raw materials like the one we are experiencing in this period, but it is certain that the idea of ​​a console obviously easier to produce than the others proved to be brillant.

It is quite impressive to note that even in Japan, the Xbox Series S outsold the PS5, outselling it by about three times in the last week. Of course, this is not an indication of a general trend or a major shift in the tastes of Japanese users, but it simply means that there is a certain interest in Xbox nowadays and, above all, that Microsoft can keep up, and it is not. little thing.

On the other hand, Xbox has been selling more than its direct competitor also in the US in recent months and probably the availability of the Series S also played a decisive role in this case, considering how the Xbox Series X has more or less the same production issues and supply of stocks that also characterize the PS5.

Could Microsoft have foreseen such a problematic situation in the semiconductor industry? Difficult, also because the design definitely predates the Covid pandemic and all the problems that arose afterwards, but the idea of ​​a console capable of exploring a different production process was far-sighted and is bearing fruit.

In addition, the possibility of officially entering the next generation with an amount that is practically half of what is needed for PS5 and Xbox Series X is a temptation considerable and may also appeal to those who are not historically interested in a Microsoft console, combined with the attractiveness of Xbox Game Pass.

On the other hand, inferior technical features have always been a big question mark and a topic of discussion since the first rumors about this machine. From this point of view, doubts do not arise so much in relation to the CPU and GPU, with the first practically on the same level and the second that can adapt with a descending scale of the graphic characteristics.

The Xbox Series S was heavily criticized, including by its competitors, but in practice it is clear that it showed that Microsoft’s strategy has been victorious. At this point in the championship, there’s no way to disagree with that.

What do you think of the Xbox Series S? An interesting bet?