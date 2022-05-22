Young man has a necrotic nose after an unsuccessful cosmetic procedure – News

A 22-year-old has used her social media in recent days to share the drama she is experiencing after complications from an aesthetic rhinomodeling procedure that almost resulted in the loss of part of her nose.

Louise Reynaud, a resident of Petrópolis, a mountain region of Rio de Janeiro, decided at the beginning of the year – after following posts from a dentist specializing in orofacial harmonization – to save money to perform the procedure, as she had insecurities with her own nose.

On May 5th, she fulfilled her dream, considering that it would be a less invasive and more satisfying procedure. However, hours after carrying out the process, she noticed that something was wrong.

When he woke up to work, he felt severe pain in his nose, which was purple, and in his lips, which were already swollen. Having performed the rhinomodeling with a locally recognized professional, the patient calmed down and followed the surgeon’s recommendations to rest and apply ice to the site.

Five days later, when he returned to the office, he received the diagnosis that the nose was necrotizing and that the hyaluronic acid applied would have to be removed.

“I was a little unresponsive, because he spoke so naturally”, says Louise. According to the young woman, the dentist declared that, later, the process could be redone and that he chose not to report the situation by phone so as not to frighten her. there.

“He left out that my nose was necrotizing, which made me even more upset because he could have spoken.” she says.

The student says that, during the removal of the acid, she felt all the pain of the procedure, as the local anesthesia had no effect at the time. But what reassured her was that she would do the rhinomodeling again. However, as soon as she got home, she realized that the suffering would not end there and the real gravity of the situation.

“When I got home, I started to feel the pain and I saw the state of my nose, I went into despair. Our! It was horrible. I started to cry, my mother went into despair, she didn’t know what I was doing, if I went to the hospital, if I called someone, if I talked to him, it was pretty bizarre,” she says.

Since then, the young woman has lived a daily struggle not to compromise the entire region, recover the tissues that still remain and resist the severe pain. A procedure that aimed to regain her self-esteem became her biggest nightmare.

In addition to the physical damage, the young woman also reveals that her self-esteem was “super shaken”.





The student’s routine now boils down to trips to the hospital, a lawyer and consultations with a dermatologist. Since what happened, Louise has not been able to go to work or attend classes on her technical nursing course, and she has even missed a test.

The six-year-old daughter is only able to spend a short time with her mother at the end of the day. “I had plans to go out and travel with her, but I couldn’t complete anything. It’s pretty frustrating, especially knowing that tomorrow I’m going to wake up and have to get back to my routine,” she explains.





Adjust to the new reality

One of the young woman’s biggest fears is the imprecision of the results and having to deal with what has now become her greatest vulnerability.

“My biggest fear is not knowing what will happen, because I am treating myself, I am doing the hyperbaric chamber, but it is still uncertain how it will turn out, something that was already an insecurity, now it has become my biggest insecurity”.

Chamber sessions are to aid circulation and wound healing. During her journeys to her appointments, despite the fact that the use of a mask is not mandatory in the city, she uses it to avoid strange looks.

In addition to these difficulties, Louise is having to pay a much greater amount than the cost of the procedure to reconcile all the commitments.

She will have ten sessions in the hyperbaric capsule, each costing R$ 350. This amount, plus the fees for consultations with the dermatologist and pain medication, make the R$ 800 paid for rhinomodeling something simple.

















Is this situation common?











Plastic surgeon Thiago Marra says that the blockage of a blood vessel, which leads to necrosis, is something that can occur during rhinomodelation.

“Any filler that is placed in the nose has a risk of clogging the vessel. We have to be careful, because it is a type of intercurrence that can happen.” he says.

The professional explains that the vessels are microscopic and the procedure is done without direct visualization. One of the ways to prevent the situation from getting worse is to pay attention to the signs.

Marra guarantees that the symptoms felt by the young woman already indicated tissue necrosis.

“When you have a blockage of a blood vessel, you decrease or reduce or completely take away the vascularity of the tissue. So, there is no blood in that tissue. The lack of oxygen in the tissue, the blood that carries oxygen to it, will cause an anaerobic cell metabolism, without oxygen. This generates, for example, lactic acid, which causes acute pain.” explains.

The surgeon says that it is always advisable for the professional to ask for a consent form, to clarify to the patient the risks of the process and so that he can be supported in the face of complications in the postoperative period.

Louise claims that the only procedure required by the professional before the rhinomodelation was to send a photo of the nose and that she was not oriented about the risks or even signed a consent form. The young woman argues that if this had happened, she would have given up on the cosmetic procedure.

What remains for her at this point is to deal with the new reality, which is still difficult to accept.

“I believe I will eventually adapt. I think that’s the word, I’m going to adapt.”

THE R7 contacted the CFO (Federal Council of Dentistry) to comment on possible errors made by dentists who perform aesthetic procedures, but received no response until the publication of this report.



* Intern at R7 under the supervision of Fernando Mellis.



