Amazon Offers Geek Gamer Festival With Coupon; see our promotions suggestions

Amazon is holding the ‘Geek Gamer Festival’. These are offers aimed at the geek audience, so there are discounts on games, comics, accessories and more.
Below we list the products that, in our opinion, are worth the discounts. But be sure to take advantage of the offers on the following links:
gaming chair
BRL 1,340.64
R$ 1,549.00
in stock
1 new from BRL 1,340.64
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 2,299.00
R$ 3,827.88
in stock
1 new from BRL 2,299.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
Accessories
BRL 199.99
R$ 249.90
in stock
11 new from BRL 199.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 389.99
R$ 499.90
in stock
9 new from BRL 389.99
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 390.50
R$ 469.90
in stock
32 new from BRL 399.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 399.00
R$ 469.90
in stock
13 new from BRL 420.97
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
Games
BRL 69.00
R$ 249.99
in stock
2 new from BRL 69.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 75.00
R$ 93.05
in stock
4 new from BRL 75.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 79.00
in stock
20 new from BRL 74.00
2 used from BRL 99.99
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 104.00
R$ 279.90
in stock
9 new from BRL 104.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 119.00
R$ 279.90
in stock
8 new from BRL 119.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 134.90
R$ 249.90
in stock
21 new from BRL 134.90
2 used from BRL 145.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 149.90
R$ 299.90
in stock
11 new from BRL 148.00
1 used from BRL 169.99
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 149.90
R$ 249.90
in stock
11 new from BRL 149.90
1 used from BRL 197.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 179.00
R$ 299.90
in stock
17 new from BRL 179.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 189.90
R$ 349.90
in stock
10 new from BRL 189.90
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
Others
BRL 249.90
R$ 568.50
in stock
13 new from BRL 249.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 1,810.00
R$ 2,079.49
in stock
3 new from BRL 1,810.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 1,999.00
R$ 2,333.32
in stock
3 new from BRL 1,999.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 2,449.00
R$ 2,679.00
in stock
6 new from BRL 2,449.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping
BRL 5,999.00
R$ 6,999.00
in stock
1 new from BRL 5,999.00
as of 05/23/2022 11:02
free shipping