AMD announces Ryzen 7000 Zen4 processors reaching 5.5 GHz in games

Launch is scheduled for the last quarter of this year and will bring new AM5 socket to the Ryzen line

THE OMG announced today (23) in its presentation at Computex the processor line Ryzen 7000new architecture-based CPUs zen 4 which will be released later this year in the North American fall (between September and November). The presentation was made by Lisa Sucompany’s president, and brought many new features to the new line including the ability to exceed the speed of 5.5 GHz.

Lisa Su confirmed what we already knew, the new processors will use socket AM5 instead of acting AM4, which has been on the market for about 5 years. the whole line Ryzen so far used the AM4, therefore, anyone who wants to make use of the line Ryzen 7000 you will need to buy a new motherboard with the AM5 standard. Mainboard manufacturers have already started announcing the new models during the Computex.

Below you can see the complete presentation of the OMG at Computex 2022.

– Continues after advertising –

You Ryzen 7000 will be manufactured in a 5nm process, being the first processors for PRAÇA to use this lithograph. The new platform AM5 AMD will be the company’s first for consumers with memory support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

To demonstrate the processing power of the new platform Ryzen 7000a gameplay of Ghostwire: Tokyowhere the game was running with the CPU running at 5.5 GHzmore specifically 5520.3 MHz even compared with the Core i9-12900KS from Intel running at 5.5 GHz in turbo mode.

The generation zen 4 will offer 15% better performance compared to zen 3 single-thread, and will also support up to 170W of power with the arrival of new motherboards. The new processors will be compatible with the motherboards of the line B650, X670 and X670E.

– Continues after advertising –

The processor will have two modules of cpu zen 4 in 5 nm and a new day of 6nm I/O. It will have integrated graphics RDNA 2 and also controllers DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

Did you like the line Ryzen 7000 gives OMG? What are your expectations for the new models? Share in the comments with your opinion!

AMD Partners with Google to Use Google Cloud Infrastructure to Make Chips

Is Cheap Windows Key Legitimate? We install to see!

Prices can be up to 50 times cheaper



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge