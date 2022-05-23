AMD reveals Ryzen 7000 processors: up to 5.5 GHz, Zen4 and RDNA2

THE OMG announced this morning (23) the long-awaited processors of Ryzen 7000 family, codename Raphael. During its conference at Computex 2022, the company brought more details about the CPU lineup and confirmed that the models will reach frequencies up to 5.5 GHz in games.

With a square format (45×45 mm), Ryzen 7000 chips are based on the new Zen4 architecture and made in the process of 5 nanometers from TSMC. After about 5 years, AMD will also leave the AM4 standard behind and adopt the new AM5 socket LGA1718 with the new CPUs.

With the adoption of the new socket, AMD also introduced the chipsets X670E, X670 and B650, which will equip the new motherboards that support the Raphael family CPUs. Like the processors, the new mainboards also support cutting-edge technologies, including PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory.

Specifications and performance

While AMD has not revealed the full lineup of CPUs for the Ryzen 7000 line, nor the detailed specifications, the company has already brought some important details about the chips. The new line of processors will have up to 16 cores and 32 threadswith a jump of approximately 15% in performance compared to the previous generation.

The new line of processors also has Integrated graphics based on RDNA2 technology. The graphics chip present in the processor can be used via HDMI 2.1 FRL and DisplayPort 1.4 ports directly on the motherboard, without the need for a dedicated video card.

The new chips also support dual-channel DDR5 memory, have 21 PCIe layers and double the cache, with 1MB per core, and AI acceleration. Regarding power consumption, AMD said that some chips will reach up to 170Wwith high-performance models that require liquid cooling — more mainstream chips will feature 120W of TDP, while more entry-level models will range from 45 to 105W.

Availability

The new Ryzen 7000 family CPUs will officially hit the market in the second half of the year, between September and November. AMD has yet to reveal more details about pricing and the models that will be available within the chip series.