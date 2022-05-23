AMD reveals socket AM5 and X670E, X670 and B650 chipsets with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0

The new AM5 motherboards and processors will be released later this year

THE OMG announced today (23) in its presentation at Computex The AM5 socketwhich will be part of the projects of the new motherboards for Zen4 CPUsdebuting with the new processors Ryzen 7000 which were also announced at the same event along with the chipsets X670E, X670 and B650. the socket AM5 (LGA1718) will come with support for technologies PCIe Gen 5 and DDR 5.

THE AM5 enough to replace the default AM4which was used throughout the life of the processors Ryzen so far. It will be compatible with the new processors Ryzen 7000 that will use architecture zen 4as well as future generations.

THE OMG is failing to use the default PGA (Pin Grid Array) for its processors and is adopting the LGA (Land Grid Array), which is already used in the processors of Inteltherefore, there will be no more pins on the processors, great news for those who have had problems bending or breaking these pins, and bad news for motherboard manufacturers who are left with the pins and eventual RMA.

Below you can see the complete presentation of the OMG at Computex 2022.

the socket support AM5 will be for memory DDR-5200 (JEDEC), up to 24 PCIe (Gen 5) channels, enhanced NVMe 4.0 and USB 3.2 I/O. There are also rumors that there will be native support for the USB 4.0 standard and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time natively on the chipset. Until then, AMD motherboards used Intel’s solution for this technology.

THE OMG is also preparing a feature similar to the XMP gives Intel to make life easier for those who like to overclock their memories, the feature will be called EXPO (AMD Extended Profiles for Overclocking).

There will be three chipsets initially launched later this year for socket AM5all will come with support for DDR5probably no models with memory support DDR4. the chipset X670E will be the most complete of all in features, the X670 will offer a wide range of compatibilities, which will depend on the choice of the manufacturer, he will be able to make choices like putting PCIe 5.0 just for the GPU. while the chipset B650 will be the most cost-effective model offering more conventional features and PCIe 5.0 for storage devices only.

All motherboards will support integrated video (iGPU) RDNA 2 that will be on the line Ryzen 7000with models of boards with connections DisplayPort and HDMI in its latest versions.

THE OMG highlighted the feature SAG (Smart Access Storage) that will work together with the Microsoft DirectStorage to improve loading speed in games.

Did you like the platform ad AM5? Do you think something is missing? Share in the comments with your opinion!

