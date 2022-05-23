Argentina registers 1st suspected case of monkeypox in the country | Health

The Argentine Ministry of Health is investigating its first suspected case of monkeypox in the country, according to a statement released by the government on Sunday (22).

In a statement, the ministry said that a resident of the province of Buenos Aires contacted the health service with symptoms “compatible with monkeypox”.

The patient presented small wounds in different parts of the body and fever, in addition, he has just returned from a trip to Spain, a country that identified a small outbreak of this infection.

Also according to the health statement, the infected person is in good condition, is in isolation and receiving treatment for symptoms.

More cases to come

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it hopes to identify more cases of monkeypox as countries where the disease is not normally found increase surveillance.

As of Saturday, 94 cases had been confirmed and 28 suspected cases of smallpox had been reported in 15 countries that are not endemic for the virus, the UN Health agency said.

“Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring between people in close physical contact with symptomatic cases,” added the WHO.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is usually mild and endemic in parts of West and Central Africa.

It is spread by close contact, and can be contained relatively easily through measures such as isolation and hygiene.

  • headaches
  • body pain
  • swollen lymph nodes
  • tiredness
  • skin rashes on hands and feet.

