Classics of the new PS Plus have features released by portal

The classics of the new PS Plus have not yet been officially released, however, as the service will make its debut in Asia in the next few hours, some PS1 titles have started to appear on the Malaysian PSN — and subscribers have already tried to test them. A number of features such as resolution, saves and trophy compatibility were highlighted.

First, bad news for PlayStation Platinum collectors: apparently, not all games will support the functionality. Although Siphon Filter has confirmed the presence of the novelty, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddyssee, one of the games recently added to the server, does not offer this option to fans.

Alongside Oddworld, games such as PSP’s Ridge Racer 2, Worms World Party and Worms Armageddon also appeared on Asian servers. The classics of the new PS Plus, as presented in the video above, have graphic modes (CTR filter) with the original resolution and two other options.

Standard, the 1:1 original of older TVs;

Classic retro;

Modern;

As pointed out by subscribers and the MP1st portal, the games have data saving at any time during gameplay and multiple slots to save progress. In addition, it is possible to take advantage of the rewind function, which will allow you to rewind to the chosen point in the timeline displayed on the screen.

Another interesting information is for the pricing of the classic titles mentioned above. According to the VGC, the price ranges from US$ 4.56 to US$ 8.89 — R$ 22.41 to R$ 43.70 in direct conversion — for a classic work.

In the console menu, game ports are presented as PS4 and PS5 titles. As demonstrated by MP1st, game save files will be able to be uploaded to the PS Plus cloud storage.

