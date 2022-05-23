Covid-19: state of public health emergency in Brazil comes to an end

This Sunday (22), the state of Emergency in Public Health of National Importance (Espin), decreed due to the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, came to an end.





The ordinance with the decision was signed by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on April 22, and provided for a period of 30 days for states and municipalities to adapt to the new reality.





The Brazilian government’s decision was taken based on the cooler epidemiological scenario and the progress of the Vaccination Campaign in the country. According to the Ministry of Health, despite the measure, no public health policy will be interrupted.





“The portfolio will support states and municipalities in relation to the continuity of the actions that make up the National Contingency Plan”, guaranteed the government.





Historic





On May 12, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) extended, at the request of the Ministry of Health, the validity period of authorizations for emergency use of vaccines against covid-19, which would no longer be used in the vaccination campaign. against the disease with the end of Epin. The measure also applies to medicines that should only be used during the health crisis. According to the decision of Anvisa’s Collegiate Board, the authorizations will remain valid for another year.





On the same day, Anvisa amended the resolution that allows for the flexibility of health measures adopted at airports and aircraft, due to the end of the state of emergency. Among the changes are the resumption of food service on board and permission to remove masks to eat during the flight.





According to the Ministry of Health, the federal government has committed almost R$ 34.3 billion for the purchase of about 650 million immunizations against covid-19.





“Because of vaccination, Brazil records a drop of more than 80% in the moving average of cases and deaths by covid-19, compared to the peak of cases originated by the Ômicron variant, at the beginning of this year. The epidemiological criteria, with the opinion of the technical areas of the portfolio, indicate that the country is no longer in a situation of national public health emergency.

