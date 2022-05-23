Days of Play may return at the end of May with discounts

Apparently, Sony is already moving behind the scenes for the Days of Play action, a kind of annual event that offers various discounts on games, accessories, PS Plus subscription and more. The period would be scheduled to take place between the days May 25th and June 8th.

This has not yet been officially confirmed by the Japanese giantbut the profile “Wario64“, known on Twitter for posting several promotional links, was responsible for sharing the information – which apparently may have come from an email from Sony.

PlayStation Days of Play begins May 25th pic.twitter.com/haKu3MaUnf — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 22, 2022

PlayStation Days of Play starts on May 25th.

In addition to hundreds of discounts on various products from the house, Days of Play also has the “PlayStation Celebration”, which offers a very fun dynamic with the community.

In recent years, gamers needed to achieve some goals when playing any title on PS4 or PS5. Metrics vary widely, but with each goal achieved, the community earns freebies like exclusive avatars, dynamic themes, and more.

Days of Play may be official in the next few days

As no information about Days of Play has been confirmed by Sony so far, perhaps the Japanese giant will make it official in the coming days – so keep an eye out for MeuPlayStation for any updates!