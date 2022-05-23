Dengue outbreak is the worst in 10 years in 5 states and DF

Aedes aegypti mosquito is the vector of the dengue virus. (Photo: Getty Creative)

THE dengue returned with force in the Federal District and in the states of Goiás, Piauí, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Tocantins. In these places, the number of cases in the first four months is already higher than in the entire year of 2021.

The states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul that had no problems with dengue registered a record outbreak of diseasewhich shows that the mosquito has advanced through the country.

In Santa Catarina, for example, 56,000 cases of the disease have already been reported in the first four months of this year, while in the same period in 2016 there were 4,800.

Since 2019, Rio Grande do Sul has been registering a gradual increase in the disease. This year there were 41,400 cases.

According to the SC Health Department, the increase in mosquito prevalence in the city stems from climate change. Before, the cold prevented the reproduction of the mosquito in the state, but now the climate favors it.

The government of Tocantins, which also had a record number, claims that health professionals are focused on Covid-19, which has been delaying the diagnosis of dengue. In addition, the vector control team was also reduced due to actions to combat the pandemic.

The most effective method for controlling dengue is still preventing the mosquito from laying its eggs in standing water and thus reproducing. The application of larvicide is also effective in ending the Aedes.

promising research

THE Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz, linked to the Ministry of Health) claims to have obtained excellent results in the use of the bacteria Wolbachia to fight Aedes. The bacterium, which is foreign to the mosquito’s organism, is used to prevent the transmission of the virus.

For now, the entity has been dispersing the modified mosquito only in a few locations. In an experiment carried out in 2014 in neighborhoods of Niterói, Fiocruz found a 70% reduction in the number of cases.