Discover 5 powerful herbs that help cleanse the kidneys

We all know that the kidneys are one of Organs most important organs in the human body, as they are responsible for filtering the blood and eliminating waste caused by the body. They are located in the back of the abdomen and still release three important hormones: renin, calcitriol and erythropoietin.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, these organs work together with other systems in the body to help control blood pressure levels, increase red blood cell production, and synthesize vitamin D.

Consider two important elements to keep your kidneys healthy, which are drinking plenty of fluids and eating a good diet. In addition to these two elements, there are some herbs that, when prepared in an infusion, help the kidneys to have good health.

1- Horsetail

In addition to having a good flavor, horsetail has an diuretic. When it comes to kidney health, horsetail is the most consumed herb to help with this. Horsetail infusion is indicated to treat problems related to kidney failure, such as stones, inflammation, urinary tract infections.

2- Dandelion

Thanks to the diuretic and purifying properties, dandelion infusion helps not only keep the body hydrated, but also takes care of the kidneys. It also favors the elimination of toxins through the urine, restoring kidney functions. If you suffer from kidney or gallstones, you can bet on this infusion, as it is a great home remedy and still relieves symptoms.

3- Stone Breaker

This herb is often used to dissolve and remove kidney stones. Chakra tea has diuretic, cytotoxic and antifungal properties. It is still believed that it can be a great ally in the treatment of leishmaniasis.

4- Parsley

Due to its apiol and myristicin content, this herb can aid in the elimination of fluids that are retained in the body. Using parsley infusion is a holy remedy to cleanse the kidneys and prevent diseases resulting from kidney failure, such as stones or infections.

In addition, it is a powerful antioxidant and has the presence of essential minerals to strengthen the kidneys and stimulate them.

5- Nettle

Nettle is made up of chlorophyll, lectinin, B vitamins, established and essential fatty acids, serotonin and acetylcholine. Each of these elements promotes kidney function and helps clean and nourish the kidneys.

Remembering that this text is only with some tips, you should always ask for medical help if you feel the need. He will always indicate the correct treatment.