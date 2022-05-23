Discover some unique features of Google Chrome

Google Chrome is one of the most used browsers on the internet and its popularity comes precisely from its constant updates in search of improvements. Its interface has certain advantages and its usability on mobile presents no problems compared to others. Despite this, many do not know its mobile features.

Its popularity is accompanied by other company services and ease of access via G-mail. Regarding navigation, there is the option to bookmark and save content to read later. It also offers more flexibility to edit and save files to the drive, making it easy to access all products offered by Google.

Get to know the main functions of Google Chrome for mobiles

dark mode

In the upper right corner of the screen, click on the three dots and in the settings select ”Theme” and then the ”Dark” option. This mode leaves the screen with controlled brightness and improves vision sensitivity, especially at night.

download pages

Do you need a website to make an appointment and complete a job, but are you afraid of being disconnected? Click on the Link string in the website address typing bar and click on the download sign with the down arrow.

Search for specific snippets

Searching for a very specific topic or quote is made much easier using the ”Find on Page” feature. To find it, go to the ellipsis at the top and choose that option from the drop-down menu.

Voice command searches

On the home page, click on your profile picture, which is in the right corner of the Google search engine. Open voice settings and in ”Voice Match” say ”Ok Google”. To use the command, just enter Google and click on the microphone.

Organization of guides

If you do a lot of searches at the same time, next to the ellipsis there is a square. By clicking on it, the option to create folders will appear, grouping all the pages according to your preference.