‘Door’ discovered on Mars is a ‘door to the ancient past’, says NASA

247 – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists behind the rover Curiosity, a rover exploring the Gale Crater on Mars, said the photo taken earlier this month of an alleged ‘door’ cut into a cliff on the red planet is actually just a small fracture. The information is from the Yahoo portal.

However, ‘in a less literal sense’, the space agency’s team said they are interested in these rocks as a ‘gateway to the ancient past’ of the red planet.

THE rover Curiosity used the instrument mast cam to take the picture of the crack, which is only 30 centimeters high and 40 centimeters wide.

“These types of open fractures are common in rocks on both Earth and Mars,” NASA said in a statement.

the team of Curiosity stated on Twitter that the internet frenzy over the ‘door’ is part of a tendency in the human brain to look for patterns that make sense in ambiguous ways.

“Of course, it may look like a small door, but it is actually a natural geological feature!” the team said on the social network.

Still, the scientists claimed that while they don’t expect an alien civilization to be behind the ‘door’, they believe the crack will provide interesting opportunities for new science.

