Drauzio Varella talks about the mysterious hepatitis, which worries parents of children and adolescents: ‘There is no reason to be alarmed’ | Fantastic

Brazil currently has 64 suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis in children. In the world, there are already 614 reported cases – among them, 14 deaths. But what makes this disease different from other hepatitis that we already know? Drauzio Varella talked to experts about the main clues gathered so far and guides which are the warning signs for parents.

In the United States, since October 2021, doctors have been treating cases of hepatitis with no known cause. But The mysterious hepatitisas it became known, was first identified in the UK in April 2022. Previously healthy children developed severe acute hepatitis – which is not common.

“We already know what they are not: they are not the viruses that usually cause hepatitis, A, B, C, D and E; it is not other viruses that eventually cause hepatitis”, says hepatologist Raymundo Paraná.

THE hepatitis it is an inflammation of the liver. Among the causes of classic hepatitis, there are infections, drug or drug intoxication, and viral. About 70% of children with this hepatitis of unknown cause test positive for adenovirus infection. Brazilian doctor Jorge Bezerra has been working in the United States for 36 years. Today, he is director of the hepatology department at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“When they did the studies, they found adenovirus, which is a common virus that can cause the flu or a little bit of gastrointestinal symptoms. But the adenovirus only causes this severe acute hepatitis in children who have immunodeficiency, and in these patients there was no problem of low immunity”, says Jorge Bezerra.

All suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis in Brazil are followed up in a room in Brasília. Most patients are in the age group of up to two years. São Paulo is the state with the highest number of suspected cases. Five are monitored at the Instituto da Criança, Hospital das Clínicas. As there is still no diagnostic confirmation, all are kept confidential.

“For you who are a mother or father, calm down. There’s no reason to fuss. We come from a very painful pandemic, it is natural to be afraid of hepatitis that is still being investigated. Parents should be aware of the following symptoms: vomiting or diarrhea for several days, yellow skin or eyes, dark urine, whitish stools, bleeding gums when brushing teeth, irritability. In this case, don’t waste time, take the child to the doctor”, guides Drauzio Varella.

