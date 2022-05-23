Ex-Xbox says he is scared of the possible impact of Game Pass

Ed Fries was part of the original Xbox team and worked at Microsoft until 2004, being one of the first to help shape the company’s video game division and bring the first console to market.

Recently, Fries was invited to the Xbox Expansion Pass and asked what he would do if he were still on Xbox. Although he didn’t speak explicitly, Fries said he was scared about the possible impact of Game Pass on the industry, if what happened in music with Spotify happens in video games.

“One thing they’re doing that makes me nervous is Game Pass,” said Fries. “Game Pass scares me because there’s a somewhat analogous thing called Spotify that was created for the music industry.”

“When Spotify took off, it destroyed the music industry, it literally cut the music industry’s annual revenue in half. It made people stop buying music.”

“People don’t buy songs on the iPhone, for example, why would they? They’re all in the subscription service app. Apple said they’re going to stop buying songs because nobody buys them anymore.”

Fries says that it is necessary to be careful not to happen the same in the video game industry because he warns that these markets are more fragile than we think.

“I saw the video game industry crash in the early 80’s. I watched an educational software business crash in the mid 90’s, they literally destroyed a billion dollar business in a few years.”

“That’s why Game Pass makes me nervous. As a consumer, I love it. I love Spotify as a consumer, I have all the music I want, it’s a good deal as a consumer. But it’s not necessarily good for the industry.”

Fries says that the percentage of games that make it to Game Pass is still small, like the number of subscribers, Game Pass’s 25 million is still a long way from Spotify’s 128 million, but warns that the industry cannot go this way without be aware of the dangers.



