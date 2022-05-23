FMS resumes vaccination against Covid, flu and measles this Monday; check out locations

Photo: Arquivo/Cidadeverde.com

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) resumes the vaccination schedule against Covid-19, flu and measles this Monday (23), at several drive-thru points and Basic Health Units (UBS) spread across the capital.

According to the Foundation, from Monday to Friday (23 to 27/05), eight locations will be available for drive-thru vaccination against Covid. All stations are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

They are: Parque Piauí, Zoobotanical, Itararé, Livramento, Buenos Aires, Bela Vista, CEU Norte and Teresina Shopping Terminals (garage building – parking G3).

In these places, the public will be received for the 1st and 2nd dose (people aged 12 years and over), in addition to the 1st and 2nd booster (adults 18 years and over with a minimum interval of 4 months from the last dose).

vaccination of children

Child vaccination against Covid-19 continues to be carried out at UBS Buenos Aires, Parque Brasil, Saci, Monte Castelo, Irmã Dulce, Cidade Jardim, Satellite, Alto da Ressurreição and Parque Poti.

In these places, all children aged 5 to 11 who need to take their first or second dose will be received, without the need for an appointment.

“We draw attention to the interval between the first and second doses for children currently adopted, which is 28 days for Coronavac and 21 days for Pfizer”, emphasizes Emanuelle Dias, coordinator of the FMS vaccination campaign.

The other UBS will receive the flu vaccine priority groups: Children from 6 months to under 5 years old (4 years, 11 months and 29 days), health workers, pregnant women, mothers, teachers, the elderly, people with permanent disabilities and truck drivers .

In these same places, the measles vaccine is being made, which is aimed at children aged 6 months to under 5 years (regardless of the vaccination status) and health workers (in this case, in order to update the booklet).

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccine card. Teachers must also present a current paycheck or document proving their work activity (last 3 months), issued by the institution where the worker works, in the municipality of Teresina.

Persons with comorbidities and permanent disabilities must present a report or statement proving the comorbidity, with the signature and stamp of the health professional.

Vaccination schedule:

23 to 27.05.2022 (Monday to Friday) – 9 am to 5 pm

Locations: Parque Piauí Terminal, Zoobotanical, Itararé, Livramento, Buenos Aires, Bela Vista, CEU Norte, Teresina Shopping (garage building – parking G3)

General population Covid-19

– 1st dose (12 years and over)

– 2nd dose (12 years and over)

– 1st Booster (18 years and over – minimum interval of 4 months from the last dose)

– 2nd Booster (18 years and over – minimum interval of 4 months from the last dose)

23 to 27.05.2022

Locations: Locations: UBS Buenos Aires, UBS Parque Brasil, UBS Saci, UBS Monte Castelo, UBS Irmã Dulce, UBS Cidade Jardim, UBS Satellite, UBS Alto da Ressurreição, UBS Parque Poti

– 1st and 2nd dose – Children from 5 to 11 years old (on demand)

Other UBS – Influenza and measles

– Children aged 6 months to under 5 years (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) (influenza and measles)

– Health worker (flu and measles update if needed)

– Pregnant women (flu only)

– Puerperal women (flu only)

– Teachers (flu only)

– Seniors (60 years and over) (flu only)

– People with permanent disabilities (flu only)

– Truckers (flu only)

