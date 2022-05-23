Fun fact: Sony didn’t pay for Metal Gear Solid 4 exclusivity on PS3

Facebook

One of the most striking exclusivities in video games was the Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots – to the point that until today it only exists on the PS3. But there is a curiosity in this story: Sony did not pay for the exclusivity.

In the past, Hideo Kojima has made the excuse that an Xbox 360 version of MGS4 wouldn’t exist because of the DVD. “I am sorry to say that an Xbox 360 version is not being released, because an Xbox 360 version of MGS4 has not been put up for sale,” Kojima said of Metal Gear Solid: The Legacy Collection, a collection that included all games in the series (up to 2013) for the PS3. “To explain the situation, the amount of data in the MGS4 It’s very big”.

The PS3, Kojima pointed out, uses Blu-ray. Xbox 360 uses DVD. So if Konami released MGS4 on Xbox 360, seven DVDs would be needed. “When the next console [Xbox] is available, maybe we can launch it [presumivelmente, The Legacy Collection],” added Kojima. “If we release a version on Xbox 360 without MGS4then it is not The Legacy Collection“. As we know, that didn’t happen and even Kojima left Konami shortly after MGSV: The Phantom Pain.

Last year we saw the release of the book ‘The Ultimate History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Billion-Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming’. In it, there is a quote that makes the story more interesting:

The prevailing belief in the industry was that Sony should have secured an exclusive deal for the game. It was not true. If Kojima had chosen to port the game to Xbox 360, his bosses would certainly have approved of the decision, but he wasn’t ready to make the leap.

That is, despite the exclusivity of Metal Gear Solid 4 on the PS3, Sony didn’t pay for it. It was a unique (and ‘exclusive’) decision by Hideo Kojima not to release it on Xbox 360 or even PC.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was released on June 12, 2008 for the PS3. In August 2012, the game received trophy support.