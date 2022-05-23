Health emergency comes to an end after two years and three months

The state of health emergency due to covid-19 comes to an end today (22) in Brazil, after two years and three months. During this period, 665,657 people died in Brazil due to the coronavirus.

Implemented in February 2020, the health emergency had its end announced on April 22 by the Ministry of Health, with a period of one month to come into effect.

The end of the health emergency does not mean that the pandemic is over – as highlighted by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. Yesterday (21), the average daily deaths from covid was 105, an increase of 18% in two weeks. The most critical situation is in São Paulo, where the average number of deaths more than doubled in this period.

The measure, in fact, is of a managerial nature. Officially called Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance), the health emergency allows for the extraordinary allocation of funds to states and municipalities, exceptions to the rules for the acquisition of inputs and also exceptional hiring of human resources.

According to the Ministry of Health, this is no longer necessary due to the “response capacity of the SUS (Unified Health System), the improvement in the epidemiological scenario in the country and the advancement of the vaccination campaign”.

There is no change in relation to vaccination, because the Ministry of Health negotiated with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to extend the validity of the emergency use of all vaccines for one year after the end of the emergency. This is also true for medicines, pharmaceutical components and equipment.

Immunization against the coronavirus “is among the fundamental measures to maintain control of transmission”, said the Ministry of Health, stressing that all Brazilians must complete the vaccination schedule with booster doses. Until yesterday, 77% of Brazilians had taken at least two doses of the vaccine. Less than half had the third dose.

End of emergency was criticized by São Paulo secretary

To the UOLIn April, the Secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, said he disagreed with the action of the Minister of Health. “It’s an untimely attitude. It couldn’t happen at that moment. Today we have an unequal country in terms of vaccination. I do not speak of São Paulo, which is a very different reality from Brazil”, stated Gorinchteyn.

“Surely we have to understand that we have to keep the strategies. They help the states so much for buying supplies for covid, for vaccines, restrictions. We have to have this understanding”, concluded Gorinchteyn.

The one-month deadline for the end of the emergency to take effect was intended to help states and municipalities adapt to the new rules. It is estimated that 170 rules could be impacted with the end of the health emergency.

According to the Ministry of Health, there will be “open dialogue with all states and municipalities” and with Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to monitor possible evolution of the disease in Brazil.

However, since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government has not aligned itself well with state and municipal decisions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who says he has not taken doses of the vaccine against covid, to this day attacks the lockdowns promoted by governors and mayors and attributes this to the worsening of inflation in the country.

Studies from 2020 already proved the importance of isolation to preserve life and prevent the disease from spreading more quickly and aggressively. In addition, economists heard by UOL Confere also reinforced that isolation is not the cause of the rise in prices, and could have helped to accelerate the recovery of the economy if it had been done well.