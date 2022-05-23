How do you get monkeypox and what are the early symptoms?

support the 247

metropolises – On Sunday, Argentine health authorities reported that a resident of Buenos Aires, who returned from a trip to Spain, would be the first probable case of the disease in the country. In Brazil, there are still no recorded cases of monkeypox. In the international scenario, the United Kingdom (20 cases), Spain (30) and Portugal (37 cases) stand out for the number of registered cases. In these countries, the disease has already been characterized as a small outbreak and clubs identified as transmission points have been closed. The spread of monkeypox worries health authorities, but the scientific community reinforces that the world is not facing such a problem. serious as Covid-19. This is for two reasons: monkeypox is neither as deadly nor as transmissible as Sars-CoV-2.

Symptoms

The incubation period for the virus that causes the disease varies from seven to 21 days. Symptoms usually appear after ten or 14 days from the moment of infection. The first signs are fever, malaise and pain and, about three days later, patients start to have blisters all over – similar to those of chickenpox, which develop into crusts. The illness ends within three to four weeks.

how to catch

The transmission of the virus that causes monkeypox between humans occurs mainly through contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of infected people or objects that have been used by patients. of cases among men who have sex with men. However, so far, there is no evidence that the transmission between them was through sexual contact.

“Standard transmission is through contact with lesions and respiratory secretions. The hypothesis of sexual contact, until proven, only generates prejudice”, comments infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, from the Federal District. Health authorities warn those with unusual skin changes to seek medical attention immediately.

Treatment

It is usually not necessary to carry out specific treatment, as the symptoms disappear within a few weeks. The doctor, however, may recommend the use of medications that relieve symptoms more quickly.

