how to assemble lunch box for work

The busy routine of everyday life does not always allow food to be the best possible. Many workers find themselves spending more money than planned for poor quality food on a daily basis. After all, haste makes quick and harmful options give way to a well-prepared dish. One way out of this problem is to learn how to make lunchboxes for work.

How to make lunch box for work and be healthier?

You don’t have to cook the food you take with you to work every day. You can separate a single day of the week, like Sunday, for example, and do everything at once. Then, just divide the food into smaller pots and put them in the freezer.

One of the main advantages is in the economy that this habit will generate, in addition to the gains for your health. After all, it is possible to build a healthy, nutritious lunch box that is much stronger than the salty one that is found in the “corner canteen”.

In addition, it is much more practical to use lunchboxes in your day, as you just put them in the microwave for 2 or 3 minutes. Thus, your lunch will be much faster, cheaper, practical and healthy. To help you, we’ve separated some dish tips that can be made with your health in mind.

Tips for assembling the lunch box for work:

Buy fillet chicken breast, already seasoned and put it to roast in the oven with olive oil until golden. Make white rice with vegetables (carrots, corn, peas and green beans) and cook beans. You can still add boiled cassava, farofa, some sautéed vegetable like cabbage and spinach.

If you want, take a separate bowl with leaves and washed tomatoes as a salad. Ready, just leave a few jars with lids separate to ensure that you will have the lunchboxes ready and frozen for the whole week.