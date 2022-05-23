How to gain muscle mass: know the 3 fundamental pillars!

Brasília – DF, May 21, 2022, by Gabriel Borba – Flaccidity in the muscles is an aesthetic nuisance that worries men and women. The bright side is that there are modern treatments to gain lean mass and reduce fat. Thus, today, in the session home and recipes We will explore further the options for how to gain muscle mass. Check out!

In principle, lean mass is a term that refers to everything that is not fat in our body, such as muscles. As most seek results aimed at hypertrophy, it is necessary to understand this whole process and the most effective way to achieve results.

Read: cHow do I know if my training is correct? check out 3 indicators!

how to gain muscle mass

In short, hypertrophy means muscle growth, a condition found mainly in bodybuilders that occurs when there is stimulation of the cells of this organ/tissue. There is then an increase in muscle thickness, resulting in a firmer and contoured body in areas such as legs, for example.

If you are struggling to gain muscle, this article is definitely for you. We separate 3 essential tips that will make you gain muscle more easily. Check it out right now!

Have a good nights sleep

So, first of all, when doing exercises to stimulate the muscles, the body tends to get very tired. During good nights sleep, muscle fibers are rebuilt, emphasizing their continued growth. In addition, a good night’s sleep stimulates the production and release of hormones in our body that also help to burn fat.

So, for an ideal night’s sleep, try eating lighter foods at night and disconnect from your cell phone. Create a routine of going to bed at the same time each day in a quiet, dark environment.

Drink a lot of water

According to a Terra article written this month, most of our bodies are made up of water and muscles are no different. However, many people who want to build muscle mass forget to drink water. Carrying a bottle with you everywhere is essential not only for hypertrophy, but also for the overall health and proper functioning of the body.

Don’t miss: iimportant! Eat breakfast before or after training? Find out if you’re doing the right thing and don’t make any more mistakes

Protein rich food helps in the process of how to gain muscle mass

Finally, food is one of the fundamentals to gain muscle mass. Progress is not possible without adequate nutritional support. If your goal is to gain muscle, you need to consume more calories each day from muscle-building foods.

In this sense, the main foods are those rich in protein. That’s because, protein is a macronutrient that benefits the body constitution and improves muscle function. The main foods of these groups are: eggs, chicken, salmon, beans, etc.

This one is unmissable :cHow do I do a HOMEMADE PRE WORKOUT of the GODS? Blow up your workout!