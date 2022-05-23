Is vape less harmful to health than cigarettes?

The electronic cigarette, also called vape, has gained popularity among young people as a less harmful alternative to health than the conventional cigarette, based on the premise that it does not burn tobacco to release nicotine.

While it doesn’t have many of the toxic substances in tobacco, vape has a high concentration of nicotine – a highly addictive substance – and releases other components.

“The device has a tank where a concentrated nicotine liquid is placed, which is heated and inhaled. This liquid has a solvent product and a flavor chemical. In other words, we have no doubt that electronic cigarettes are harmful”, says oncologist Carlos Gil Ferreira, president of the Instituto Oncoclínicas.

lung-cancer-drawing Lung cancer is the second most common in men and women in Brazil. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), about 13% of all new cases are in Organs lung cancer photo At the end of the 20th century, lung cancer became one of the leading preventable causes of death in the world. lung cancer photo Smoking is the main cause. About 85% of diagnosed cases are associated with the consumption of tobacco products. lung cancer photo Mortality among smokers is about 15 times higher than among people who have never smoked, while among former smokers it is about four times higher. lung cancer photo Exposure to air pollution, recurrent lung infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (emphysema and chronic bronchitis), genetic factors and a family history of lung cancer also favor the development of this type of cancer. lung cancer photo Other risk factors are: occupational exposure to chemical or physical agents, drinking water containing arsenic, high doses of beta-carotene supplements in smokers and ex-smokers. lung cancer photo Symptoms usually do not occur until the cancer is advanced. However, people in the early stage of the disease may already have a persistent cough, bloody sputum, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, extreme tiredness, persistent hoarseness, worsening shortness of breath, decreased appetite and difficulty swallowing. lung cancer photo The diagnosis of lung cancer is made by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented, the family health history and the results of specific tests, such as chest radiography, computed tomography and lung tissue biopsy. lung cancer photo For those with disease located in the lung and lymph nodes, treatment is done with radiation and chemotherapy at the same time. lung cancer photo In patients with distant metastases, treatment is with chemotherapy or, in selected cases, with targeted therapy-based medication. lung cancer photo Surgery, when possible, consists of removing the tumor with a safety margin, in addition to removing the lymph nodes close to the lung and located in the mediastinum. It is the treatment of choice for providing better results and disease control.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), electronic cigarettes can cause respiratory diseases, such as pulmonary emphysema, cardiovascular diseases, dermatitis and cancer.

Inhaling hot vapors can also damage the mouth and throat. Another problem is that, as there is no regulation for the use of electronic cigarettes in Brazil, it is impossible to certify the origin and standardization of the liquids used in the device.

Chemicals for flavor

A study by Duke University in the United States found that e-cigarette manufacturers are using excess levels of menthol-like substances in their products.

Scientists found levels of the WS-3 and WS-23 toxins above those considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fluid. “E-cigarette manufacturers are ‘flying blind’ when adding these chemicals,” the study authors said.

Adhesion among young people

One in five young people aged between 18 and 24 use e-cigarettes in Brazil, according to data from the Covitel study by the Ministry of Health.

“Diseases caused by electronic cigarettes have emerged early, claiming lives, most of them young people”, says oncologist Florentino Cardoso, head of the Federal Council of Medicine and medical executive director of Hospital Care, in Campinas.

Severe subacute respiratory illness is most common, especially among young people. The main symptoms are difficulty breathing, cough and chest pain.

