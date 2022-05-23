it will be possible to filter conversations within WhatsApp

Soon, WhatsApp should release a new feature aimed at filtering conversations within the app. The tool is in the testing phase in the beta version of the messenger and is very similar to the mechanics already in WhatsApp Business.

See too: Track by WhatsApp: is it possible to see the location in real time?

WhatsApp filters are in the testing phase

The information was released by the portal specialized in the messenger, WABetaInfo. WhatsApp filters, according to the information, are already under development for Android and iOS, for example. Initially, they were observed in the beta version of the desktop app.

The purpose of the new function is to separate conversations within the app by categories, that is, filters. Thus, it tends to be easier and more organized navigation by the users of the platform. This helps alleviate the choking of crowded message boxes in groups or direct conversations.

How will the filters for WhatsApp work?

Some demo images were released by the messenger news site. Here you can get an idea of ​​how WhatsApp filters will work. It will be possible to separate unread conversations, messages from contacts, from numbers that are unknown or from groups, for example.

Unlike what happens in WhatsApp Business, the new filters will be available to be accessed from the main screen of the app. That way, you won’t have to create a new search to find what you’re looking for.

Is there a release date already?

Initially, the feature can be used in WhatsApp for Windows in an experimental way, already with the filters on the program’s initial screen. However, not all the company’s testers have access released to check out the news.

Now WhatsApp is expected to release the filters for the beta versions of Android and iOS as well. There is no announced date for the official launch aimed at the entire user base of the company. However, WhatsApp filters should soon arrive permanently.