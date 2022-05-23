Military project plans to maintain power until 2035 and end of gratuity in SUS in 2025

Dear reader,

There was a time when the military ruled the country and celebrated their achievements with music. I love you my Brazil. The old man hit dos Incríveis sounded again at a ceremony in Brasília, performed by the fanfare of the Guards Cavalry Regiment. It was the 19th of May. The Villas Bôas, Sagres and Federalista Institutes presented their Nation Project, Brazil in 2035 at an event attended by Vice President Hamilton Mourão.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão was present at the program’s launch ceremony. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

Under the idea of ​​“delivering a better Brazil to our children and grandchildren”, the military and civilians involved in the work developed a 93-page document. The project was coordinated by General Luiz Eduardo Rocha Paiva, former president of the Terrorism Never Again (Ternuma), Colonel’s NGO Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra. Rocha Paiva said the study is “non-partisan, open and flexible”. It outlines a scenario in which the dominance of Bolsonarism in Brazil is projected until 2035.

The general says that the study is available to everyone – Mourão and a government representative attended the ceremony and received a copy. “Even if there is a change of government. Of course, if it goes from right to left, it will throw it away.” The document addresses 37 strategic topics. It deals with geopolitics, national governance, development, science, technology, education, health, national defense and security. The Amazon is mentioned within the National Defense theme, in the chapter Integration of the Amazon in Brazil.

The bill says that the Nation is threatened by “globalism”. The document says: “The so-called globalism, an internationalist movement whose objective is to determine, direct and control the relations between nations and between the citizens themselves, through positions, attitudes, interventions and impositions of an authoritarian character, but disguised as socially correct and needed. At the center of this movement is the world financial elite, a non-state actor made up of mega-investors, banks, transnational conglomerates and other representatives of ultracapitalism, with extraordinary financial and economic resources”.

For Eduardo Villas Bôas, Mourão, Rocha Paiva and associates, globalism has powerful allies in Brazil. The document states: “Globalism has another face, more sophisticated, which can be characterized as ‘political-party judicial activism’, where part of the Judiciaryof public ministry and gives public defense act under an exclusively ideological prism, reinterpreting and attacking the current legal framework, starting with the Brazilian Constitution.” The ideology of the extreme right is in other parts of the project.

President Jair Bolsonaro talks with former army commander, General Eduardo Villas Bôas, on Army Day (April 19) in Brasília. Photograph: Adriano Machado/Reuters

The document provides that the middle class must pay tuition at public universities and for care in the SUS. The collection should start in 2025. “Furthermore, as of 2025, the Public Power will start charging compensation for services provided, exclusively from people whose family income was greater than three minimum wages.” Mourão and his friends forever – another song from the ceremony – intend to end free and universal health in Bolsonaro’s second term.

In Education, the group also demonstrates the desire to limit academic debate and the freedom of professorship, guaranteed by the Constitution, imposing its vision of the world on students and professors. The project outlines the following scenario for 2035: “The curricula were ‘de-ideologized’ and today are made up of advanced theoretical and practical content, including in the social field, reinforcing moral, ethical and civic values ​​and contributing to the progressive emergence of positive and transformative leaderships. ”.

It is up to the military to tell us what “de-ideologization” is. The owner of the best explanation will earn a lifetime position in the future Ministry of Truth. The document continues. The generals believe that classrooms are dominated by leftists. “For some time now, a portion of our children and adolescents have suffered from the ideologization of the educational system, with the factional indoctrination carried out by militant teachers of utopian and radical ideological currents, to the detriment of the quality of education”.

Either it is not known what is happening in schools in Brazil or what is wanted is to impose one’s own ideology, to control national history and memory as the totalitarian regimes of the right or left usually do. The document makes this diagnosis about higher education: “As for Higher Education, the picture was not very different. Large sectors of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) — mainly public ones — have become centers of ideological struggle and party-political indoctrination”.

He continues stating: “In the classroom, little was done in the sense of transmitting the contents, teaching the student to think, guiding research on the different currents of thought and elucidating on how to carry out the best analyses, seeking the most suitable life options. favorable, according to the beliefs and convictions of each student. Everything was done so that the student was forced to think exactly as the teacher thought, otherwise he would not be able to graduate and he would not be accepted by the group either”.

General Luiz Eduardo Rocha Paiva, coordinator of the Project of Nation Photograph: Dida Sampaio/Estadão

For Mourão and Villas Bôas, everything will be changed in 2035. The document says: “In university education, including in the Technological Superior, political and ideological debates have become balanced, with an opening to different currents of thought”. How to do this without violating university autonomy, academic freedom and freedom of thought is once again unclear. And whoever asks for explanations runs the risk of being accused of being a communist or of offending the Armed Forces.

Whenever faced with their actions, the military who embarked on the government of Jair Bolsonaro react by hiding behind the screen of the Armed Forces. They try to make the supposed individual grievance become a collective offense. And, thus, they fail to be accountable for what they do as if they were acting on behalf of their peers. Without being judged, they advance a moral amnesia. Hannah Arendt dealt with this fallacy in Responsibility and Judgment with the now classic formula: “When everyone is to blame, nobody is”.

It’s just that the fault is strictly personal while the responsibility is not. The first refers to an act and not to intentions and potentialities. Anyone who says “we are all to blame” declares solidarity with the wrongdoers or intends to be protected, despite their fault, by those who feel responsible for the actions of their group, family or Nation. Finally, whoever uses the screen of the institution or the government wants to mobilize collective responsibility, which is only removed when we individually leave a group.

But in a Republic it is the people who are judged and accountable for their actions. Thus, the Bolsonaro government is also responsible for the Villas Bôas and Rocha Paiva project, but only its authors can be blamed for the noise that the document causes in the president’s electoral campaign. After all, it will be difficult to explain to the middle class impoverished by inflation that they will have to bear the costs of the SUS and the public university when they manage to be seen by a doctor or their son gets a place after studying hard.

Hannah Arendt in her New York apartment in 1972. Photograph: Tyrone Dukes/NYT

It will be Mourão who will have to tell the international financial market what it means to take him as an enemy. Or how to pacify the Nation when the portrait of Brazil that is intended to be created is that of a democracy without alternation of power, imposing a development model on the Amazon that treats it according to the concept of occupy and integrate, from the 1970s – the document says that “restrictions of indigenous and environmental legislation, which are found to be radical in the attractive areas of agribusiness and mining,” must be done away with.

Rocha Paiva thinks that “will is power”. She needed to read Arendt to know how much freedom depends on collective action and not on will. Usually, only authoritarian politicians believe in willpower. Talking about neutralizing – a military language – ideologies to impose one’s own, named as “conservative evolutionist”, reminds us of the question that journalist Rolf Kuntz asked in the Estadão on government: “Is there any difference between your supposed economic liberalism and an actual social Darwinism?”

Michel Temer had in Bridge to the Future, the plan that guided him in government. Bolsonaro and his military now have – in the words of anthropologist Piero Leirner – their “Bridge to the Past”. All to the sound of I love you my Brazil.