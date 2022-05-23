Monkeypox: Time to Worry or to Ignore? – 05/22/2022

So far, scientists say there is no reason for the public to be alarmed, but the spread of the disease in new places requires attention from authorities.

We have barely begun to feel the reliefs in the covid pandemic and there is already another virus to face. This time it’s monkeypox, with around 90 confirmed cases in 12 countries – nine Europeans, the US, Canada and Australia – where the disease is not endemic, according to the World Health Organization bulletin on Saturday (5/21).

There are no reported cases in Brazil, but a Brazilian was diagnosed with the disease in Germany. So, what is happening? Is it time to worry or are we too scared after the trauma of covid? For scientists heard by the BBC, there is no need to be alarmed for now, but it is important to pay attention to protective measures and the advancement of the disease.

Let’s be clear: we are not facing a new covid or new lockdowns to contain the spread of monkeypox.

However, this is an unusual and unprecedented outbreak that has taken the disease experts by surprise. And it’s always a concern when a virus changes its behavior.

Until recently, the spread of this type of smallpox virus was quite predictable.

The virus’ natural home is wild animals – rodents, not monkeys, actually. The name was given because the disease first appeared in laboratory monkeys.

A human in the rainforests of West and Central Africa came into contact with an infected creature and the virus was transmitted between species.

The virus causes fever, body aches and malaise. The infected skin then breaks out into a rash, which blisters and then crusts over.

The virus is now out of its natural habitat and struggling to spread, so it needs prolonged close contact to continue. Therefore, outbreaks tend to be small and wear off on their own.

There have been cases in other parts of the world before, but they could all be quickly traced to someone who traveled to a country with contamination and took it home.

This is no longer the case:

– For the first time the virus is being found in people with no travel history or links to West and Central Africa;

– It’s not clear who people are taking it from;

– Although not described as a sexually transmitted virus, monkeypox is spread during sexual activities, through close contact and injuries to the genital areas.

“We are in a very new situation, this is surprising and worrying,” says Peter Horby, director of the Institute for Pandemic Science at the University of Oxford.

While saying “this is not a covid 2”, he warns that “we need to act” to prevent the virus from establishing itself, as this is “something we really want to avoid”.

Dr Hugh Adler, who treated patients with smallpox (before it was eradicated in the 1980s), agrees: “It’s not a pattern we’ve seen before – this is a surprise.”

We know, then, that the current outbreak is different, but we still don’t know how.

There are a few hypotheses: one, that the virus has changed; two, that the virus had found an opportunity, that is, it was at the right time and place to spread.

The monkeypox virus does not mutate as easily as the new coronavirus or influenza, for example. Even preliminary genetic analyzes suggest that the current cases continue to be closely related to forms of the virus observed in 2018 and 2019. It is still too early to be sure, but so far there is no evidence that a new variant is circulating.

But a virus doesn’t have to mutate to take advantage of an opportunity, as we’ve seen in large, unexpected Ebola and Zika outbreaks over the past decade.

“We always thought Ebola was easy to contain, until that was no longer the case,” says Adam Kucharski, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

To date, many of the cases have been seen in gay and bisexual men. So far it is unclear why a significant proportion of homosexuals and bisexuals are among monkeypox patients – it could be a coincidence; it may be that this community is more aware and therefore seeking medical care.

In general, monkeypox does not spread easily, but it may be gaining ground in a more vulnerable population that has not had a chance to be vaccinated against common smallpox (eradicated decades ago) – and whose vaccine is highly effective. also against monkeypox.

“(The disease) is probably spreading more easily now than it was in the smallpox era, but we don’t see anything to suggest it could become rampant,” adds Adler, who so far believes the current outbreak will end on its own. .

And what can happen?

Understanding how the current outbreak began may help to predict its unfolding.

So far, this is difficult: the cases being detected do not fit into a traditional pattern of “this person moved to this one, who moved to this one, and so on.” On the contrary – many of the cases seem unrelated to each other, so pieces are missing to understand the puzzle about the current advance of the disease in Europe and other countries.

A “superspreader” event – in which large numbers of people flocked together and caught the disease in the same place and then took it to other countries – is a possible explanation.

Another possibility for so many people disconnected from each other to be infected is that the virus may have already been incubating, but it has gone unnoticed in many people.

In any case, scientists expect many more cases to be discovered soon.

“I don’t think the general public needs to worry at this point, but I don’t think we’ve found out everything (about the outbreak) and don’t have it under control,” says Jimmy Whitworth of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Having said that, it is worth remembering that we are not in the same situation as we are with covid-19.

Monkeypox virus is an old one, not a new one, and there is already accumulated knowledge about vaccines and medical follow-up. The disease is usually mild, although it can be more dangerous for young children, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems.

It’s just that it spreads more slowly than Covid-19, and the very particular and painful itches are harder to go unnoticed than many symptoms associated with Covid. This facilitates the identification of infected people, as well as the vaccination of at-risk communities.

However, the alert remains: the WHO’s regional director for Europe, Hans Kluge, warns that, as the European summer approaches, “with agglomerations, festivals and parties, I am concerned that transmission may accelerate”.