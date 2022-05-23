Mysterious hepatitis in children: Drauzio Varella lists symptoms of the disease and warns parents | Fantastic

To VYou who are a mother or father, calm down! Mysterious hepatitis in children around the world is being investigated by different researchers and, despite health concerns after the Covid pandemic, the doctor Drauzio Varella listed some symptoms of the disease and warns parents.

“There is no reason to be alarmed. It’s natural to be afraid… But parents should be aware of the following symptoms: vomiting and diarrhea for several days, yellow skin and eyes. Dark urine, whitish stools, bleeding when brushing teeth and irritability. In that case, don’t waste time, take the child to the doctor”, says the doctor.

See the full story in the video below:

Dr. Drauzio talks about mysterious hepatitis that worries parents of children and adolescents

In the Fantastic last Sunday (22), the parents of the girl Lívia spoke about the recovery of her daughter, who needed a liver transplant. “We don’t necessarily process everything and it’s been just over four months,” the child’s father explained.

At the moment, Brazil currently has 64 suspected cases of mysterious hepatitis in children. In the world, there are already 614 reported cases – among them, 14 deaths.

Ministry of Health sets up ‘Situation Room’ to monitor cases of hepatitis of unknown cause

WHO reports 348 cases of mysterious hepatitis in 20 countries

Listen to Fantastico’s podcasts:

the podcast This is fantastic is available on G1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.